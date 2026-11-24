MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership opens Everli to Klarna's nearly 10 million consumers in Italy, who can now pay for their weekly shop in interest-free installments and earn up to 1.5% cashback from Klarna









NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everli Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVRL) ("Everli"), a leading e-grocery technology and fulfillment platform in Italy, has partnered with Klarna (NYSE: KLAR), the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, bringing flexible payments and cashback to grocery delivery in Italy. Everli customers across Italy can now pay with Klarna on every order, in the Everli app and on the website, from all of Everli's partner retailers.

At checkout, customers can pay with Klarna in interest-free installments and earn up to 1.5% cashback from Klarna on their order.

The partnership also opens Everli to Klarna's customer base. Klarna serves nearly 10 million consumers in Italy, one of its fastest-growing markets in Europe, and they can now use a payment method they already know for their grocery shopping. For Everli, that is a large audience of digital-first shoppers to reach, with a payment option that makes a first order easier and repeat orders more rewarding.

Groceries are the most frequent purchase a household makes. Everli expects flexible payments and cashback on that purchase to support the drivers of its growth: new customers, order frequency and basket size.

"How people pay has changed, and grocery shopping should keep up. Some of our customers want to pay in full, some want to spread the cost, and some want to earn something back on the shop they do every week. With Klarna they can do all three, with up to 1.5% cashback in a market where card rewards are far smaller than in the US. We are committed to making Everli the most convenient way to shop for groceries for every type of customer, and how you pay is a big part of that. Klarna also puts Everli in front of millions of Italians who already pay with it. That is good for our customers and good for our growth," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Everli.

Klarna's payment options and cashback are subject to Klarna's terms and eligibility.

About Everli

Everli is a major e-grocery technology & fulfillment platform in Italy, seamlessly connecting consumers with their favorite grocery retailers through a fully integrated digital marketplace. By managing the entire logistics chain, from online ordering to in-store picking and last-mile delivery, Everli empowers retailers to offer a premium online shopping experience without the need for additional infrastructure, staffing, or operational changes. Its model is built on exclusive partnerships with the country's top grocery chains, ensuring broad product availability and trusted brand access for consumers. At the heart of Everli's operations is a dedicated network of trained shoppers who ensure accuracy, freshness, and reliability with every order. Everli's union-endorsed delivery framework reinforces its commitment to fair labor practices while supporting consistent service quality at scale. For more about Everli, visit You can also follow Everli on LinkedIn

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Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership described in this press release and its expected effect on Everli's customers, operations and growth. Everli's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. When this press release uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of Everli to implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Everli's recently completed business combination with Melar, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Everli to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of Everli's securities on Nasdaq; (4) the costs of operating as a public company and the ability of Everli to remain current with its SEC filings; (5) Everli's reliance on its retail partners, payment providers and other third parties, including the continued availability and terms of the third-party services described in this press release; (6) competition and changes in consumer demand in the markets in which Everli operates; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Everli; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the risk that additional capital needed to support Everli's business or operations may not be raised on favorable terms or at all; (10) general economic conditions in Italy and Europe; and (11) other risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Everli.



The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Everli's registration statement and other documents filed by Everli from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. There may be additional risks that Everli presently does not know, or that Everli currently believes are immaterial, that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors and other interested persons are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Past performance by Everli's management team and its affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Everli undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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