





The expansion comes as IT leaders face rising infrastructure costs and mounting cybersecurity pressure. In a survey of more than 700 professionals working in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery, 90% reported higher data center infrastructure costs over the past year and 69% reported experiencing at least one cyberattack. AI is helping attackers automate and scale their activity. More than two in five respondents named cyberattacks as their top data center concern, and nearly three-quarters expected their data protection, backup and recovery budgets to increase in 2027 (11:11 Systems' 2027 State of IT Infrastructure Resilience survey ).

Interconnecting the hubs would allow customers to access specialized resources from their local data centers. Hardware roots of trust and SEALSQ's parent company WISeQey Corp (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY) (“WISeQey) public key infrastructure would help authenticate the systems exchanging data. Post-quantum cryptography would help protect traffic against the risk that encrypted communications collected today could be decrypted by a future quantum computer.

Miraex's photonic interconnect technology could help integrate quantum hardware into those facilities. Its quantum connectors are intended to couple compatible quantum devices to optical equipment and fiber infrastructure. Within a hub, they could connect quantum hardware to the data center's optical infrastructure. Between hubs, they could support future optical links where equipment and fiber performance meet the requirements for transmitting quantum signals. Customers could also submit selected jobs to remote quantum processors over conventional networks protected by post-quantum cryptography.

Developed by SEALSQ and WISeQey, the Quantum Highway was unveiled in January 2026 and expanded in September. Its existing footprint includes Geneva and Lausanne in Switzerland, Toulouse, Meyreuil and Grenoble in France, La Línea and Murcia in Spain, and Chicago in the United States. Geneva contributes cryptographic trust infrastructure, Lausanne brings Miraex's photonics expertise, and the French and Spanish hubs contribute secure-element engineering, ASIC design and semiconductor development. Chicago links the initiative to the U.S. quantum computing ecosystem through SEALSQ's investment in EeroQ.

The new Quantum Center of Excellence at the group's Geneva headquarters in Pont-Rouge gives engineering teams and partners a place to demonstrate how post-quantum chips, hardware-backed identity and secure communications can work together across data center environments. The planned Post-Quantum Semiconductor and Cybersecurity Center in the Canton of Jura would add a new hub under a memorandum of understanding contemplating CHF 40–60 million in investment. In Spain, the proposed expansion of the Quantix Edge Security Center in Murcia would add data center capacity alongside the existing hub's semiconductor and post-quantum security activities.

In Sanand, Gujarat, SEALSQ and Kaynes are working under a partnership agreement. Kaynes will provide the data center facility, and SEALSQ will provide outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and secure chip personalization. The project would bring semiconductor packaging, testing and secure credential provisioning together at the Indian hub, extending the Quantum Highway's hardware chain of trust from chip preparation to deployment.

The Group is actively investigating opportunities to add a further quantum hub in the Asia Pacific region, aiming to support regional customers to manage cryptographic keys locally and evaluate quantum key distribution on suitable optical links alongside SEALSQ's post-quantum security technologies.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.