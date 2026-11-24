MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Billions in Emerging Opportunities Across Infrastructure, Defense, Energy, Agriculture and Industrial Markets Are Driving DaaS Adoption

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) is quickly becoming a major business opportunity as companies and government agencies look for better, faster, and less expensive ways to get work done. Instead of investing millions in their own equipment, pilots, maintenance, and operating infrastructure, organizations can hire drone service providers to handle everything from aerial inspections and surveying to security, mapping, agricultural monitoring, and infrastructure assessments. The business model is gaining traction across utilities, construction, oil and gas, mining, transportation, agriculture, and defense. What's particularly attractive is the potential for repeat business. A single customer can generate ongoing revenue through monthly service agreements, recurring inspections, and multi-year operating contracts. For companies that can build a strong customer base and deliver reliable results, DaaS offers an opportunity to turn growing demand into lasting revenue. Leading Drone, Tech & AI Companies on the move in the markets include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO).

The real opportunity may be just getting started. Governments and private-sector operators are increasingly putting drone technology to work, and new contracts are opening doors for companies positioned to deliver. Transportation departments need aerial surveys, energy companies need pipeline and facility inspections, utilities need power-line monitoring, and defense agencies are looking for advanced surveillance and autonomous systems. These are not simply experimental projects anymore. Drone services are becoming part of everyday business operations. Recent activity from ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) illustrates the momentum: in November 2026, the company announced three new Mid-Atlantic transportation survey contracts, bringing its annual transportation projects to eight and approximately $503,000 in contract revenue. The projects support construction programs valued at nearly $65 million. As adoption spreads, providers that can win contracts, expand their fleets, and turn initial projects into repeat business could have a meaningful opportunity to grow.

The market numbers tell an equally compelling story. Grand View Research estimates the global DaaS market will increase from approximately $8 billion in 2026 to $24.2 billion by 2033, representing a projected 17.1% annual growth rate. Mordor Intelligence takes a broader view of the drone services market, forecasting growth from approximately $29.9 billion in 2025 to $109.3 billion by 2030. Although the research firms use different market definitions, both forecasts point to a rapidly expanding business with significant room for new providers and established operators alike.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Highlights Commercial Momentum Across Its Drone as a Service Business with US$1.8 Million in Recent Contract Wins and a C$20 Million Consolidated Contracted Revenue Backlog - Recent awards across solar, transportation and energy infrastructure underscore customer demand across sectors, continued organic growth, and the expanding global reach of the DaaS network - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS solutions, announces a summary of recent commercial milestones, led by a consolidated contracted revenue backlog of more than C$20 million (approximately US$14 million). In recent weeks, the Company's Drone as a Service business has announced new contract awards with solar, transportation and oil and gas customers in the United States and Canada, along with management estimates of follow-on work with several of those customers. These additional contracts total approximately US$1.8 million with identified potential follow-on business of US$3.5 million.

“Our Drone as a Service network is now winning work in three infrastructure markets central to our strategy: solar, transportation and energy,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“In each case, an established local surveying team won the contract, and with several of these customers we see a path to follow-on assignments over the life of the project. Combined with more than C$20 million in contracted backlog, these awards give us continued organic growth and greater visibility into future revenue as we integrate drones and AI data processing into our service delivery.”

Highlights include:



ZenaTech announced contracted revenue backlog surpassed C$20 million, or approximately US$14 million, representing the estimated value of signed contracted revenue expected to be recognized in future reporting periods. The backlog reflects customer commitments across the Company's Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS segments.

A U.S. Drone as a Service location won multiple bids with an initial aggregate value of US$1 million to perform drone-based topographic surveys for a U.S. utility company's solar infrastructure construction project. Subject to successful execution and additional contract awards, management estimates the project could generate up to US$2.5 million in additional revenue over the next two years.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service business entered the solar surveying market with two contract awards totaling more than US$110,000 for a solar school campus and municipal projects. A third project valued at about US$60,000 is expected to be awarded within 90 days, and management expects the client to generate approximately US$600,000 in revenue over the next 12 months.

A Mid-Atlantic Region Drone as a Service location signed three new construction survey contracts for Virginia and South Carolina government transportation infrastructure projects. This brings the location's current and recently completed transportation awards this year to eight projects across three states with contract revenue on these projects totaling over US$500,000. Drone as a Service secured survey contracts with an established Canadian oil and gas producer and a large energy infrastructure company. Combined, the projects represent C$1 million (approximately US$680,000) in work, including C$270,000 currently under contract and approximately C$700,000 of follow-on work expected upon successful execution of the current work.



ZenaTech's Drone as a Service platform provides business and government customers with subscription-based drone services using its own ZenaDrone product platforms, for a host of surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, and precision agriculture solutions, eliminating the need for customers to own, operate and maintain commercial-grade drone fleets. Through the acquisition of established, profitable but under-digitized service businesses, ZenaTech is building a scalable global DaaS network and AI autonomy platform. The Company currently operates almost 45 global DaaS locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, UAE, and Australia.

This release summarizes information previously announced by the Company in the press releases linked above and does not update those announcements. Contracted revenue backlog is not a measure of revenue recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), does not represent cash received, and should not be considered a guarantee of future revenue. Follow-on work and anticipated revenue described in this release reflect management's current estimates based on project scope, customer discussions and prior work history, are not contractually committed, and may be reduced, delayed, or cancelled. Contracted and anticipated amounts are not equivalent to recognized revenue. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other more recent drone/tech companies' developments of interest:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently announced that Dr. Jasper Baur, its Chief Scientist and co-founder of its Safe Pro AI subsidiary, was featured in a Q&A with Ukrinform, Ukraine's national news agency, about the use of the Company's patented AI technology in demining activities in the country.

Ukrinform is the only national news agency of Ukraine and was founded in 1918 and has the largest network of regional and foreign news bureaus in the country. The Q&A interview was conducted last week during the Ukraine Mine Action Conference held in Brussels, Belgium. At the international event, Safe Pro AI's cloud-based demining solution, SpotlightAITM was selected as the winner of the“Scalable Innovation” award in the Mine Action Innovation program, a global competition funded by donations from the European Union and organized by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), recognizing its real-world operational use and potential for wide-scale deployment.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, recently shared highlights from the Ondas Defense Technology Summit, a small, invitation-only executive session held November 18 in Las Vegas co-hosted by Ondas, Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) and Regna AI. Executives and leaders from technology and defense companies, including Ondas, Palantir, and Regna AI, along with other defense technology and AI innovators and industry experts, spent the day tackling the hardest question in defense today: how to turn AI, autonomy and advanced manufacturing at scale into capability the warfighter can count on.

The focused, executive-level format allowed for candid conversations about AI across defense missions, including sovereign AI. The summit reflects Ondas' strategy of bringing together the software, autonomous platforms and production capability that modern warfare requires.

The day opened with remarks from Ryan Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Sentinel and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Regna AI. Palantir followed with a demonstration and presentation on sovereign AI for mission-critical operations. Four panels covered autonomy in the air and at sea and where unmanned systems go next, investing in defense tech, how industry and the Department of Defense partner to deliver, and defense tech capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. The day closed with Q&A and closing remarks from Hartman.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software, recently announced a strategic cooperation agreement with TAF Industries, one of Ukraine's leading defense technology companies, developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for modern warfare, establishing a framework to explore the development, manufacture and integration of Ukrainian unmanned systems technologies in Canada.

The collaboration will combine TAF Industries extensive operational experience, including the continuous adaptation of technologies based on feedback from more than 250 military units and the validation of these technologies under real-world battlefield conditions, with Draganfly's Canadian engineering, manufacturing and systems-integration capabilities. Together, the companies will evaluate opportunities to establish Canadian production capabilities, advance joint technology development and support evolving defence requirements in Canada and Ukraine.

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