MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global transition to electrification gathers pace, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are gaining favour among consumers for combining electric and fuel power. Recently, SOUEAST S08 DM has delivered strong results across multiple regional markets, including North Africa, Latin America, and the CIS countries. With strong product performance and adaptability to diverse driving scenarios, the model is winning over consumers in different markets and strengthening its global presence.









Strong Momentum Across Multiple Markets

Since its launch, the S08 DM has achieved 10 consecutive months of sales growth and ranked among the top-selling models in its respective segments across multiple overseas markets.

In June this year, the S08 DM was launched in Morocco and Egypt, quickly gaining traction in both markets. According to data released by leading Egyptian automotive media outlet Marchdair, the model ranked first in local PHEV sales in both September and October 2026. Within just a few months of its launch, it established a leading position in Egypt's plug-in hybrid SUV segment and became a popular choice among local families.

The model has also demonstrated strong market performance in Latin America. This year, SOUEAST has continued to expand its presence across the region, introducing the model in Mexico, Panama, Chile and Peru. In some markets, the model sold out shortly after its launch, receiving positive market feedback. Recently, SOUEAST formed a strategic partnership with an established Ecuadorian automotive service provider, with plans to introduce six models, including the S08 DM, in January 2027.

The S08 DM has also made progress in CIS markets. In Uzbekistan, the model set a new sales record for a single model within the brand in its launch month of October.

Plug-in Hybrid Technology for Diverse Driving Needs

The S08 DM's strong performance across different markets reflects its ability to meet various mobility needs of families around the world.

As an important model in SOUEAST's new energy vehicle lineup, the S08 DM is positioned as a 7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV designed for families. Powered by a plug-in hybrid system, it combines the efficiency of electric driving with the convenience of refueling, catering to a wide range of mobility needs including daily commutes, family outings and long-distance journeys.

With its spacious interior, strong performance and extensive features, the S08 DM delivers a comfortable and reliable driving experience. In terms of space, the SUV measures 4,810 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm. Its standard three-row, seven-seat layout offers up to 32 seating configurations, ensuring ample space for all passengers. Under the hood, the 1.5TD Super Hybrid System delivers a combined maximum power output of 255 kW and maximum torque of 525 N·m. With a combined range of over 800km and fuel consumption of 5.3L/100km in charge-depleting mode, it strikes an effective balance between power and efficiency. Practical features such as a 6.4L heated and cooled refrigerator and 3.3kW V2L external discharge add upgraded comfort and convenience to family outings and outdoor adventures.

Expanding Global Presence and Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

The S08 DM's strong performance across multiple markets underscores SOUEAST's product capabilities and progress in global expansion. Looking ahead, guided by its brand positioning as a“Travel Companion”, SOUEAST will keep enriching its product portfolio and deepening its presence in key markets, while developing its localized service network. Through these efforts, the brand aims to deliver a more comfortable and effortless travel experience to users worldwide.

Company: SOUEAST MOTOR

Contact Person: Bo Peng

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