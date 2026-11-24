Carrier Screening Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 NGS, Expanded Panels, AI, And Fertility Care Drive 5.95% CAGR Toward USD 4.97 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Carrier Screening Market, by Test Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Expanded Carrier Panel
7.3. Single Gene Test
7.4. Targeted Carrier Panel
8. Carrier Screening Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Microarray
8.3. Next Generation Sequencing
8.3.1. Targeted Sequencing
8.3.2. Whole Exome Sequencing
8.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction
8.4.1. Digital PCR
8.4.2. Quantitative PCR
8.5. Sanger Sequencing
9. Carrier Screening Market, by Carrier Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Autosomal Recessive Disorders
9.3. X Linked Disorders
10. Carrier Screening Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Reproductive Planning
10.2.1. Preconception Counseling
10.2.2. Family Planning Decisions
10.3. Prenatal Risk Assessment
10.4. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
10.4.1. Embryo Selection Support
10.4.2. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Support
10.5. Population Screening
11. Carrier Screening Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Hospital Laboratories
11.3. Independent Laboratories
11.4. Specialty Clinics
12. Carrier Screening Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Carrier Screening Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Carrier Screening Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 23Andme Inc.
16.2. Abbott Laboratories
16.3. Ambry Genetics Corporation by Konica Minolta, Inc.
16.4. Asper Biogene
16.5. Autogenomics Inc. by Prescient Medicine Holdings Inc.
16.6. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
16.7. Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
16.8. CENTOGENE N.V.
16.9. Danaher Corporation
16.10. Eurofins Scientific
16.11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.12. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
16.13. Gene by Gene, Ltd. by myDNA Inc.
16.14. GeneDx Holdings Corp.
16.15. Illumina Inc.
16.16. Invitae Corporation
16.17. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
16.18. Luminex Corporation by DiaSorin Company
16.19. MedGenome Labs Ltd.
16.20. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
16.21. Natera, Inc.
16.22. OPKO Health, Inc.
16.23. Otogenetics Corporation
16.24. Quest Diagnostics Inc.
16.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.26. TRUE HEALTH LABS
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [351]
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