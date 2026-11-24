MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Limited ('Marex' or the 'Group', NASDAQ: MRX ), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has successfully completed its first employee co-investment plan (the 'plan'), receiving broad levels of participation across the Group.

Increasing employee share ownership, and in particular the number of staff who hold stock is an important goal for the firm. Employees have indicated a desire to own stock which would align them with shareholders and allow them to benefit from growth in the firm more directly. The plan enabled employees to buy Marex shares under a share matching agreement with the Group.

The plan enjoyed strong support from all levels across the firm with over 300 employees, or almost 10 percent of the firm participating. Over $10 million of stock was purchased in the open market.

Marex employees hold approximately 12% of the fully diluted stock of Marex and this plan broadened the number of employees with direct share ownership. The plan is expected to be offered on a quarterly basis, helping to increase employee ownership further and allow employees to participate in the future growth of the firm.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex Group commented:“It is encouraging to see such a large number of our colleagues participate in this scheme, as we look to reinforce a culture of ownership at Marex. It demonstrates that our employees share our strong conviction in the strategy of the company and its future growth and is a great show of faith by the people on which we rely to make Marex successful.”

About Marex: Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ:MRX ) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit .

Enquiries please contact:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

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FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

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