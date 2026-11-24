Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Breeding Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molecular breeding market research report provides a strategic assessment of the technologies, regulatory developments, regional dynamics, and investment priorities shaping modern agricultural breeding. Valued at an estimated USD 5.45 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% to reach USD 11.17 billion by 2032, supported by rising demand for agricultural productivity, climate resilience, and food security.

Molecular breeding combines marker-assisted selection, genomic selection, genome-wide association studies, high-throughput genotyping, and advanced phenotyping to accelerate genetic improvement. These capabilities enable breeders to enhance yield stability, disease resistance, drought tolerance, nutritional quality, and input-use efficiency while shortening selection cycles.

Market Growth Drivers



Population growth and increasing pressure on global food systems.

Climate-related risks affecting crop and livestock productivity.

Demand for more predictable genetic gain and faster product development.

Expansion of public and private pre-breeding programs. Growing investment in sustainable intensification and resilient agriculture.

The market analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting where technology adoption, policy changes, and food-security priorities are creating commercially relevant opportunities.

Transformative Technology Shifts

Low-cost sequencing, dense SNP arrays, pangenomics, speed breeding, automated phenotyping, and cloud-based bioinformatics are shifting breeding from phenotype-led selection toward data-rich predictive models. Integrated platforms are improving decision quality earlier in the breeding cycle and reducing the cost of advancing unsuitable lines.

Regulatory developments are also influencing investment. The USDA SECURE rule covers certain gene-edited plants in the United States, while European policy discussions concerning New Genomic Techniques remain important to commercialization and research planning.

Artificial Intelligence in Molecular Breeding

Artificial intelligence expands the value of genomic, phenotypic, environmental, and management data. Machine learning applications include:



Genomic prediction and trait discovery

Parent and line selection

Image-based phenotyping and disease diagnostics

Genotype-by-environment modeling Multi-environment trial analysis

Each breeding cycle generates additional training data, strengthening future predictions. Competitive advantage will depend on high-quality reference populations, transparent models, secure data governance, and validation across target environments.

Regional Market Insights



Asia-Pacific: Growth is driven by climate-resilient cereals, hybrid rice, pulses, oilseeds, horticulture, aquaculture genetics, and strong public-sector genomics capacity.

North America: Commercial leadership reflects advanced seed development, established intellectual property systems, and extensive genomic selection in crops and livestock.

Latin America: Brazil and neighboring markets are expanding genomics applications in soybean, maize, sugarcane, coffee, forage, tropical fruit, and livestock.

Europe: Research funding, precision agriculture, biodiversity goals, and sustainability policies support demand, although regulatory clarity remains critical. Middle East and Africa: Opportunities center on heat and salinity tolerance, water efficiency, protected agriculture, disease-resistant staples, and climate-adapted livestock.

These regional comparisons enable more informed market-entry strategies by aligning breeding investments with local crops, production constraints, and regulatory conditions.

Strategic Market and Country Priorities

ASEAN markets emphasize rice, maize, oil palm, aquaculture, and tropical horticulture, while GCC countries prioritize food security under arid conditions. BRICS economies have significant influence over seed demand, public breeding, and genomic infrastructure. G7 countries lead in life-science research, digital agriculture, regulatory science, and data standards.

The United States, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France remain prominent innovation markets. Mexico is strategically important for maize biodiversity and international crop research, while Mediterranean countries focus on heat, drought, and water-efficiency traits.

Actionable Recommendations



Connect genotyping, phenotyping, environmental data, trial analytics, and advancement decisions within integrated platforms.

Prioritize validated genomic models, quality-controlled training populations, interoperable informatics, and breeder-friendly analytics.

Build regulatory intelligence into genome-editing, biosafety, germplasm-access, and seed-movement strategies.

Expand partnerships with universities, public institutes, CGIAR centers, trial networks, and farmer organizations. Align product development with climate resilience, farmer economics, stewardship, and transparent commercialization.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 11.17 billion by 2032 at a 12.59% CAGR.

AI, genomics, automated phenotyping, and integrated data platforms are reshaping breeding economics.

Regional regulation and crop priorities will determine commercialization speed. Scalable, validated, and farmer-centered breeding systems offer the strongest growth potential.

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