Global Molecular Breeding Market - Industry Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Genomics, And Climate Resilience Fuel 12.59% CAGR Toward USD 11.17 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$11.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Molecular Breeding Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Kits
7.2.2. Reagents
7.3. Instruments
7.3.1. Microarray Scanners
7.3.2. PCR Systems
7.3.3. Sequencers
7.4. Services
7.4.1. Genotyping
7.4.2. Phenotyping
7.5. Software
7.5.1. Bioinformatics Tools
7.5.2. Data Analysis Platforms
8. Molecular Breeding Market, by Marker Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. DNA-based markers
8.2.1. Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)
8.2.2. Simple Sequence Repeat (SSR)
8.2.3. Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism (AFLP)
8.2.4. Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA (RAPD)
8.3. RNA-based markers
8.4. Protein-based markers
9. Molecular Breeding Market, by Crop Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cereals & Grains
9.2.1. Rice
9.2.2. Wheat
9.2.3. Maize
9.3. Oilseeds
9.3.1. Soybean
9.3.2. Canola
9.3.3. Sunflower
9.4. Fruits & Vegetables
9.4.1. Tomato
9.4.2. Potato
9.4.3. Leafy Vegetables
9.5. Pulses
9.5.1. Chickpea
9.5.2. Lentil
9.5.3. Pea
10. Molecular Breeding Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Disease Resistance
10.3. Stress Tolerance
10.4. Yield Enhancement
11. Molecular Breeding Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biotechnology Firms
11.3. Research & Development Institutions
11.4. Seed Companies
12. Molecular Breeding Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Molecular Breeding Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Molecular Breeding Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. BASF SE
16.3. Bayer AG
16.4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
16.5. Cibus, Inc.
16.6. Corteva Agriscience LLC
16.7. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
16.8. DanBred P/S
16.9. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.10. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.11. GRA&GREEN Inc.
16.12. Heritable Agriculture
16.13. HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC
16.14. Illumina, Inc.
16.15. Inari Agriculture, Inc.
16.16. Intertek Group plc
16.17. Keygene N.V.
16.18. LemnaTec GmbH
16.19. LGC Limited
16.20. Merck KGaA
16.21. Mol Breeding
16.22. SGS S.A.
16.23. Syngenta AG
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.25. VNR Seeds
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [375]
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