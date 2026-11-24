MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multi-Chip Module Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global multi-chip module market is expected to grow from an estimated $2.1 billion in 2027 to $5.7 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 12.9% from 2027 to 2035. Growth is being driven by rising demand for compact electronic devices, increased adoption in automotive electronics systems, and the need for high-performance computing solutions.

The market outlook remains promising, with significant opportunities across consumer electronics, automotive, and medical device applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, NAND-based MCP is expected to record higher growth during the forecast period, supported by its superior density and suitability for multi-chip package designs.

Within the end use category, consumer electronics is projected to experience the highest growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt multi-chip module solutions in compact, high-performance devices. APAC is expected to achieve the highest regional growth during the forecast period due to its large electronics manufacturing base and sustained demand for memory packaging.

Emerging Trends in the Multi-Chip Module Market

Demand from AI servers, edge devices, aerospace systems, and telecommunications equipment is accelerating the transition toward system-level integration. Investment is increasingly focused on heterogeneous integration, advanced packaging, and manufacturing efficiency, although qualification requirements may moderate near-term adoption in some markets.



Sustainability: Higher packaging yields, reusable chiplets, and more efficient silicon utilization are becoming procurement priorities. Expanding CoWoS capacity for AI workloads also reflects greater emphasis on performance and power efficiency.

Digital manufacturing: AI-assisted package design tools and 2.5D design kits are shortening validation cycles, improving supply-chain visibility, and supporting larger and more complex programs.

Automation: Investments in AI-related packaging capacity are encouraging greater automation in high-volume module assembly, testing, and process control.

Advanced materials: Low-loss laminates, hybrid materials, and advanced underfills are gaining importance as interconnect dimensions fall below 10 microns. Thermal performance and signal integrity will increasingly determine module density. Regional supply-chain diversification: Government incentives and new packaging investments in the U.S. and Asia are supporting dual sourcing and reducing geopolitical and logistics exposure.

Over the next five years, cost control, capacity flexibility, design collaboration, traceability, and supplier process quality will influence purchasing decisions. AI infrastructure is expected to lead advanced packaging demand, followed by automotive and industrial applications.

Recent Developments in the Multi-Chip Module Market

Market activity accelerated during 2025 as AI accelerators, networking silicon, and automotive computing platforms adopted heterogeneous integration. Electrical bandwidth, power efficiency, and package-level scaling remain central purchasing considerations, while supply availability continues to be a key constraint.



U.S. packaging expansion: In March 2025, TSMC increased its total planned U.S. investment to $165 billion, including three additional fabs, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center. The expansion will place substrates, assembly, and testing closer to leading-edge customers.

AI chiplet scaling: AMD launched the Instinct MI350 in June 2025 with eight XCD GPU chiplets and 288GB of HBM3E, increasing demand for high-density interconnects, advanced cooling, and complex packaging.

18A production transition: Intel indicated in February 2025 that its 18A process remained on schedule for volume production in the second half of 2025, expanding sourcing options for tile-based architectures.

UCIe 3.0: Released in August 2025, UCIe 3.0 increased link speeds to 48 GT/s, supporting faster die-to-die communication and broader multi-vendor chiplet integration. NVIDIA Vera Rubin: Introduced in March 2025, the Vera Rubin platform integrates eight HBM4 memory stacks and 288GB of memory per GPU, underscoring the importance of processor and high-bandwidth memory integration.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Multi-Chip Module Market

Growth opportunities are shifting toward high-performance computing, communications, automotive, and industrial systems. Reticle limits, AI adoption, and supply-chain regionalization are increasing the value of integrated packaging and related engineering services.



AI accelerators: Integrated multi-chip modules are expected to gain share over packaged die in high-bandwidth AI training and infrastructure applications.

Advanced packaging services: Foundries and packaging providers are expanding integration and testing capabilities. Additional CoWoS capacity should ease supply constraints and support larger architectures.

Automotive and industrial edge systems: Rugged modules for zonal controllers, factory equipment, and edge computing can address latency, thermal, and space constraints more effectively than conventional single-die designs.

Regional supply-chain localization: Investments in domestic fabrication and advanced packaging are creating opportunities for shorter supply chains and locally available integration services. Open chiplet interfaces: Standards such as UCIe 3.0 enable designers to combine dies from multiple vendors, supporting customized modules and expanding participation beyond the largest semiconductor companies.

Successful module architectures must deliver measurable improvements in bandwidth, latency, power efficiency, or system size. Suppliers that combine substrate design, assembly, testing, packaging, and engineering support will be better positioned as standardized chiplet interfaces increase competition in commodity assembly.

Multi-Chip Module Market Drivers and Challenges

Demand for compact, high-functionality packages is rising across AI, high-performance computing, automotive, communications, and edge electronics. However, development costs, supply-chain volatility, thermal constraints, and integration complexity remain significant barriers. Market participants must balance reliability, scalability, and affordability.

Key Market Drivers



Artificial intelligence and high-performance computing: AI workloads require processors, memory, and networking components to operate with lower latency and higher bandwidth. NVIDIA reported quarterly revenue of approximately $39.3 billion in February 2025, reflecting rapid growth in accelerated computing. Multi-chip architectures are expected to gain further adoption in AI servers and cloud infrastructure over the next three to five years.

Advanced packaging technology: 2.5D packaging and 3D integration allow different dies to be combined within smaller footprints while improving energy efficiency and design flexibility. TSMC confirmed in January 2025 that its 2nm process was scheduled for volume production in the second half of 2025.

Automotive and edge demand: Electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, automation, and edge devices require compact and rugged computing, sensing, communications, and power-management solutions. Electric vehicle sales exceeded 20 million units in 2025, supporting long-term demand for integrated modules.

Product innovation and design flexibility: Chiplet architectures support the reuse of proven intellectual property and the integration of dies produced on different process nodes. The JEDEC HBM4 standard, with 2048-bit interfaces, illustrates the need for high-bandwidth integration. Manufacturing capacity: Investments in fabs, assembly, testing, and advanced packaging are strengthening regional ecosystems. TSMC announced an additional $100 billion U.S. investment in March 2025, although the benefits will depend on fabrication yields and the availability of equipment and skilled labor.

Key Market Challenges



High development and manufacturing costs: Complex substrates, advanced assembly, thermal management, verification, and testing increase investment requirements. These costs may limit participation by smaller companies and encourage partnerships, outsourcing, and industry consolidation.

Supply-chain and geopolitical uncertainty: Globally distributed supplies of wafers, substrates, memory, interposers, chemicals, and equipment expose manufacturers to trade restrictions and logistics disruptions. The 10% baseline U.S. import tariff introduced in April 2025 added further cost uncertainty. Thermal, reliability, and testing complexity: Integrating multiple high-performance dies increases heat density, signal integrity concerns, electrical interaction, and potential failure points. Effective thermal management and comprehensive testing will remain critical to product reliability.

Despite these constraints, growth in AI, vehicle electrification, advanced packaging, and digital infrastructure is expected to outweigh operational challenges. Near-term strategies will focus on regional sourcing, manufacturing integration, thermal performance, and testing quality.

Leading Multi-Chip Module Market Companies

Leading companies compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and integration across the value chain. These strategies support innovation, cost efficiency, capacity growth, and broader customer reach.



Infineon Technologies

Palomar Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Macronix International

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

SK HYNIX

Micron Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Tektronix Apitech

Country Wise Outlook for the Multi-Chip Module Market

New semiconductor and packaging facilities across the U.S., Asia, and Europe are reshaping global supply chains. Execution, production yields, workforce availability, and the ability to build local supplier ecosystems will determine the impact of these investments.



United States: TSMC's expanded U.S. investment includes three additional fabs, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center. These projects are expected to strengthen domestic heterogeneous integration and multi-die packaging capabilities over the next three to five years.

China: Chinese semiconductor companies continue to invest in logic production and packaging. SMIC budgeted $7.3 billion for capital expenditures in March 2025, supporting a more integrated domestic wafer and packaging ecosystem.

Germany: In February 2025, the European Commission approved €920 million in German aid for Infineon's Dresden smart-power fab. The €5 billion facility is scheduled to begin production in 2026 and is expected to strengthen Europe's automotive and industrial semiconductor supply.

India: Micron proceeded with its US$2.75 billion Sanand assembly-and-test facility in March 2025, with initial production expected in 2025. The project supports India's domestic packaging and testing infrastructure as its electronics manufacturing services industry expands. Japan: Rapidus began operating its Chitose pilot line in April 2025 and is targeting 2nm mass production in 2027. Backside RDL and other advanced interconnect technologies are expected to support Japan's chiplet and module capabilities.

Features of the Global Multi-Chip Module Market Report



Market size estimates: Evaluation of the multi-chip module market in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis: Assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of expansion opportunities across product types, end uses, and regions. Strategic analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, end use, and region?Which categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is projected to record the highest growth?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect industry participants?Which emerging trends are transforming the market?How are customer requirements changing?Which recent developments and companies are influencing the market?Who are the major participants, and what growth strategies are they pursuing?Which competing products or substitute technologies could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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