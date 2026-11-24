Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Integration App Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integration app market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations modernize technology environments, connect expanding application portfolios, and automate data exchange across business systems. The market is projected to grow from $3.56 billion in 2025 to $3.95 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.

Historic market expansion has been supported by enterprise digital transformation initiatives, increased adoption of cloud applications, and the growing complexity of corporate IT ecosystems. Demand for greater operational efficiency and the continued expansion of software-as-a-service platforms have also encouraged businesses to invest in integration applications that connect data, systems, and workflows.

The integration app market is forecast to reach $6.04 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for AI-powered process automation, wider use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and the need for secure data exchange. The expanding API economy and a stronger focus on real-time business intelligence will create additional opportunities for integration technology providers.

Key integration app market trends include the adoption of low-code and no-code integration platforms, real-time data synchronization, API-led connectivity, and cross-platform workflow automation. Businesses are also prioritizing solutions that connect legacy infrastructure with modern cloud environments, helping them protect existing technology investments while supporting scalable digital operations.

Cloud computing adoption remains a major catalyst for integration app market growth. Organizations increasingly require scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure that can adapt quickly to changing operational needs, reduce capital expenditure, and improve business agility. Integration applications support this transition by connecting cloud services with on-premises platforms and legacy systems, enabling consistent data flows across complex technology environments.

Cloud usage continues to rise across major markets. In January 2026, Eurostat reported that approximately 52.74% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025. This represented an increase of 7.42 percentage points compared with 2023, demonstrating the growing importance of cloud infrastructure and the integration capabilities required to manage connected enterprise applications.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Integration technology providers are developing mobile-enabled demand acceleration capabilities that improve lead capture, simplify marketing workflows, strengthen data quality, and increase sales pipeline visibility. In June 2023, Integrate launched Mobile Connect as part of its demand acceleration platform. The feature captures opted-in lead information from third-party and field events, including trade show badge scans and business cards, and standardizes and validates that information before transferring it into marketing and customer relationship management systems.

Mobile Connect was designed for complex, multichannel business-to-business marketing environments and high-volume event data management. Its capabilities help organizations scale lead generation and customer engagement while improving compliance, workflow efficiency, and visibility across revenue-focused marketing programs.

Strategic acquisitions are further influencing integration app industry development. In May 2025, Salesforce acquired Informatica for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Salesforce's trusted data foundation by incorporating enterprise data integration, governance, quality, metadata management, and interoperability capabilities. These technologies are expected to support the secure, responsible, and scalable deployment of agentic AI across the Salesforce platform.

North America was the largest integration app market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Integration; Application Integration; Process Integration; User Interface Integration

5) By End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Information Technology and Telecommunications; Healthcare; Retail and Electronic Commerce; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Integration Platforms; Enterprise Service Bus Software; Application Programming Interface Management Software; Data Integration and Synchronization Software; Workflow Automation and Orchestration Software

2) By Services: Integration Consulting Services; Implementation and Deployment Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Enablement Services; System Upgrade and Optimization Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

