Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Document Collaboration Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global document collaboration market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations invest in digital platforms that improve productivity, content management, and coordination across distributed teams. The market is projected to increase from $10.13 billion in 2025 to $11.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the widespread adoption of enterprise software, rising demand for team productivity tools, growth in remote and distributed workforces, and continued investment in organizational IT infrastructure. Greater reliance on document management systems has also encouraged businesses to deploy collaboration platforms that support controlled access, real-time editing, file sharing, workflow management, and version tracking.

The document collaboration market is forecast to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the deployment of AI-enabled collaboration platforms, increased adoption of cloud-based and hybrid solutions, and deeper integration with communication and project management applications. Rising cybersecurity requirements, stronger data protection measures, and growing demand for mobile and cross-platform accessibility will further support market development.

Key document collaboration market trends include increased use of cloud-based tools, growing demand for real-time co-authoring and version control, and integration with workflow automation systems. Businesses are also prioritizing secure content sharing, regulatory compliance, data privacy, and consistent access across desktop and mobile environments. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to streamline document-intensive processes while maintaining security and operational control.

Remote and hybrid work arrangements remain a significant market driver. Organizations require centralized platforms that allow employees to create, review, edit, approve, and share business documents regardless of location. These solutions help dispersed teams maintain coordinated workflows, reduce duplication, manage document versions, and support timely communication. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.5 million individuals worked from home or teleworked for pay during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 million from the previous year. This continued shift toward flexible working models is strengthening demand for scalable document collaboration software and services.

Innovation is increasingly focused on artificial intelligence-powered document management capabilities. AI is being applied to automate repetitive processes, organize and tag content, generate predictive recommendations, strengthen document security, and improve workflow efficiency. In April 2025, Progress Software Corporation introduced new AI tools within the ShareFile platform. The features support intelligent document organization, automated workflow management, secure file sharing, real-time collaboration insights, and AI-driven analytics. These capabilities are intended to help enterprises reduce manual workloads, improve productivity, and maintain compliance with security requirements.

Market consolidation is also shaping the competitive environment. In October 2024, Progress Software Corporation completed its $875 million acquisition of ShareFile Inc. The transaction was designed to expand Progress Software's AI-driven infrastructure and digital experience portfolio, broaden its customer reach, and strengthen its position in document-centric collaboration. ShareFile provides a SaaS-native, AI-powered platform serving business and professional services organizations, as well as companies in the financial, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

North America was the largest region in the document collaboration market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Information Technology and Telecom; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Education; Government; Retail; Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Enterprises; Individuals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Document Management Software; Real Time Collaborative Editing Software; Version Control Software; Workflow Automation Software; Content Sharing Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Deployment Services; Training and Support Services; Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

