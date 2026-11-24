MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership brings together the.link top-level domain, Link.me's digital identity platform and Cloudflare's Registrar to remove friction and put digital identity within everyone's reach.

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Registry, the operator of the.link top-level domain, and Linkme today announced a strategic partnership with a shared ambition: making digital identity simpler, more accessible and more useful for everyone. Starting today,.link domain name registration is built directly into Linkme on the web and in its iOS and Android apps, and it's free for every one of Linkme's more than 200 million monthly active users. That includes people setting up their first page and people with an established presence alike.

The partnership turns a memorable domain name into a practical digital identity. For creators, the page they send to fans and brands can now carry a name they own. A.link gives them one consistent identity across every profile and a link they can point to a shop, portfolio or website as their business grows. They can also set up a branded email address on it, so pitching brands from a personal Gmail can finally be a thing of the past.

And getting started is easier than ever.

Linkme has integrated with Cloudflare Registrar, so users can search for and claim a.link without leaving Linkme, visiting a registrar's website or needing to know what a registrar is. Cloudflare's robust, secure and trusted registrar infrastructure handles registration behind the scenes. Getting a domain becomes part of setting up the page, not a separate project.

Less friction. More connection. Greater possibilities.

For Nova Registry, the partnership is a major step in bringing.link to more people and businesses, and a clear example of how it approaches distribution. Instead of waiting for people to go looking for a domain, Nova partners with companies whose users have a real reason to want a particular extension, and it shows up inside the product at the moment they need it. On a link-in-bio platform,.link isn't an add-on. It's the obvious name for the page.

“People usually have a reason to want a domain long before they think to look for one. On Linkme, that reason is right there. You're setting up the page you'll send to fans and brands. Of course you'd want your own name on it. We're offering it for free because we think the best argument for having your own domain is using one.”

Vaughn Liley, General Manager, Nova Registry

For Linkme, it adds ownership to the link in bio. Yes, the names match. The product fit is even better. Linkme has built a business around that one link, giving creators a place to publish, sell and reach their audience. A.link of their own makes that page recognizably theirs and helps them show up as an established business from the first pitch.

“Our vision is simple: make digital identity effortless. You might post in seven places, but you only need one link to send people to. Now that link can be yours, right down to the domain, and with Cloudflare Registrar built in, claiming it is just part of setting up your page. And we're just getting started.”

Net Kohen, CEO and co-founder, Linkme

For Cloudflare Registrar, it shows what in-product registration makes possible: reaching people right when they have a reason to own a name.

Together, the companies are making it easier for anyone to claim their place online and make the most of it.

The ambition is clear: put the right name in the right product at the right time, and make digital identity easier to access, easier to use and more valuable.

.link domains are available now to all Linkme users at link.m and in the Linkme app for iOS and Android.

About Nova Registry

Nova Registry, part of Link Freedom Group, operates the.link top-level domain. Based in Valletta, Malta, Nova works with registrars and product partners to bring.link to people and businesses around the world. nova.lin

About Linkme

Linkme is a social platform for creators, businesses and brands. It brings link-in-bio pages, publishing, audience management and commerce into one place. Linkme is built by Me Global App, Inc. in Miami, Florida. link.m

Media inquiries

...