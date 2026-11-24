MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton, Florida, United States, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strake Inc. (OTC: SRKE), a U.S.-based strategy and technology company, announced today that its common stock is now listed on the OTCID Basic Market, representing an important step forward in the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial reporting, disclosure practices and overall market transparency.

The change follows the timely filing of Strake's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, as well as the completion and publication of restated annual reports for fiscal years 2023 through 2025.

“This is an important milestone for Strake and reflects a significant amount of work completed over the past several months,” CEO Sven Kendziorra said.“We have worked intensively to review our historical financial information, address outstanding reporting matters and establish a stronger and more disciplined reporting framework for the company. We are very pleased to see that work reflected in Strake's current market status.”

The OTCID Basic Market is designed for companies that provide baseline current information, ongoing financial disclosure and management certification and maintain verified company information with OTC Markets.

For Strake, the transition marks the completion of an important phase in the company's reporting and compliance efforts and shifts the focus toward maintaining consistent and timely disclosure going forward.

“Our objective now is straightforward,” Kendziorra said.“We intend to maintain the reporting discipline we have established and continue building greater transparency and confidence around Strake as we execute our business strategy.”

Strake's next scheduled financial filing is its quarterly report for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

About Strake Inc.

Strake Inc. (OTC: SRKE) is a U.S.-based strategy and technology company focused on building digital products and AI-driven platforms for the tourism and leisure sector. The company develops scalable solutions designed to connect people, places and experiences through intelligent design and secure data management.

Current projects include Rucksack, a European-based platform for mapping and sharing location-based memories and experiences. Strake is also pursuing strategic opportunities related to CO2-neutral pellet technologies in Asia.

Strake is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with an expanding presence in Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Strake Inc.'s future reporting, business strategy, operations and strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Strake undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.





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