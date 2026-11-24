MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK Skincare Brand Brings Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum and a Skin Performance Approach to the U.S. During National Healthy Skin Month

Austin, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Healthy Skin Month, Genaura, a premium skincare brand launching in the U.S., is spotlighting the science behind healthy skin and the importance of supporting barrier function, hydration, and resilience as part of a long-term skincare approach.

Observed each November by the American Academy of Dermatology, National Healthy Skin Month highlights the everyday habits and biological functions that help skin stay healthy. For Genaura, the month offers an opportunity to highlight an area of skincare often overshadowed by visible cosmetic concerns: the systems that help skin maintain balance and withstand daily stress.

“Healthy skin is about much more than surface appearance,” shares Michelle Reeve, cosmetic formulator for Genaura.“Barrier integrity, moisture retention, and the skin's ability to remain balanced all play an important role in how skin looks and feels. When those systems are supported, we are addressing the foundation of skin health rather than simply responding to visible concerns.”

That approach is reflected in Genaura's Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum, a premium facial serum formulated with 1.5% Levagen®+, a specialized form of palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA.

PEA is a naturally occurring fatty acid amide produced by the body and has an established history of research in the wellness and nutraceutical space. Levagen®+ uses LipiSperse® technology to improve dispersion, allowing the ingredient to be incorporated into topical skincare formulations.

Clinical research has also examined Levagen®+ in dry, compromised skin. In a double-blind, randomized, controlled study involving 72 adults, a moisturizer containing 1.5% Levagen®+ significantly improved participant-assessed redness and dryness over four weeks when compared with the same moisturizer without the ingredient. Genaura's Smart Face Serum contains Levagen®+ at the same 1.5% concentration.

“PEA has been studied for years outside the traditional beauty category, which makes its application in topical skincare especially compelling,” adds R.V. Venkatesh, Founder and Director of Genaura.“Levagen®+ allows us to bring that research into a formulation designed specifically for skin health, while maintaining a clear focus on ingredient delivery and evidence.”

The Smart Face Serum also combines Levagen®+ with complementary actives including niacinamide, N-acetyl glucosamine, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B5 and E, and fermented botanical ingredients selected to support hydration, barrier function, and overall skin condition.

As seasonal changes, colder weather, and holiday travel put additional demands on skin, Genaura is using National Healthy Skin Month to encourage a more informed conversation about skincare, one that considers not only what consumers see on the surface, but the biological functions that support healthy, resilient skin over time.

Follow Genaura on social media @genaura_skin to discover more about the brand, the science behind Levagen®+, and what's ahead for its U.S. debut.

About Genaura:

Originally launched in the UK, Genaura first began with athletes looking for better ways to support skin through sun, sweat, and stress. Now, the science-led skincare brand is entering the U.S. with a different approach: skin performance. Built around Levagen®+, Genaura supports the biological systems that help skin respond, recover, protect, and adapt to the demands of everyday life over time. Because skin is where life shows up.

CONTACT: Caylie Preston Genaura...