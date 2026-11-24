MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology supports Examination UpfrontTM, PatentVest's approach to testing claims against the prior art before an application is filed. PatentVest also published a new article on what happens when the patent examiner gets AI first

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, an AI-native IP law company, today introduced PatentVest InventaTM and Predictive ExaminationTM, technology that applies examiner-style analysis to a company's own claims before filing, so applicants can see how those claims may read against the prior art while changes are still possible. PatentVest also published What Happens When the Patent Examiner Gets AI First?, a new article on why that timing matters as AI reaches the patent office.

PatentVest InventaTM and Predictive ExaminationTM were created by Tyler Teske, Business Development Manager, together with Oscar Chow, Senior Patent Analyst Manager, and Liat Belinson, Chief Information Technology Officer.

"For years, a patent's claims were tested against the prior art only after the application was filed,” said Tyler Teske, Business Development Manager at PatentVest. "PatentVest InventaTM and Predictive ExaminationTM are designed to move that analysis earlier, so applicants can use it as drafting guidance while their claims and specification can still change. Our analysts and attorneys review the results, because the decisions remain counsel's to make.”

What PatentVest InventaTM and Predictive ExaminationTM Do

PatentVest InventaTM automates the repetitive parts of the examination workflow, such as breaking claims into limitations and mapping references across long technical documents, so that PatentVest's IP analysts and attorneys can supervise the reasoning rather than assemble every comparison by hand.

The resulting Predictive ExaminationTM is an advance, claim-by-claim view of how draft claims may read against the prior art, including likely §102 and §103 issues. It is not an office action and not a guarantee of any examiner's position. It is evidence for decisions that remain counsel's to make. PatentVest has tested the approach retrospectively and will publish a study describing the methodology and results.

How It Fits Examination UpfrontTM

Examination UpfrontTM is PatentVest's approach to applying examiner-style analysis to a company's own claims before filing. PatentVest's attorneys practiced it by hand for years, but doing it on every filing was too slow and too expensive. PatentVest InventaTM is designed to make it practical across more of a company's filing pipeline, so counsel can restructure claims around what the prior art leaves open, strengthen written support for the features most likely to matter, and decide whether an invention is worth pursuing at all.

Why Now: The Examiner May Get AI First

The USPTO already uses AI to help search for prior art, and through a public pilot program it has begun sharing AI-generated search results with some applicants before examination begins. As these tools mature, AI may move beyond finding prior art and into the analysis that follows: interpreting claims and testing them against the standards for novelty and obviousness.

That shift could change when applicants learn whether their claims will hold up. Many applicants first see that analysis in an office action, after the specification is fixed and filing costs are committed. PatentVest's new article walks through an illustrative example of how §102 and §103 rejections are built, including a case where every word of a claim limitation appears in a reference and the claim is still not anticipated, and makes the case for seeing that reasoning before filing rather than after.

Access the Full Article

Read the full article to see how §102 and §103 rejections are built, and what applicants can do before they file: .

PatentVest also offers portfolio screening as a service to help in-house IP teams decide which inventions justify further investment. For more information or inquiries, please contact ..., or visit .

About PatentVest

PatentVest is an AI-native intellectual property strategy and IP law company helping technology-driven organizations build stronger, future-defensible patent portfolios while accelerating commercialization and maximizing enterprise value. By combining proprietary AI workflows with experienced intellectual property professionals, PatentVest delivers strategic IP advisory, portfolio management, patent prosecution, and commercialization-focused solutions that improve quality, consistency, and efficiency across the innovation lifecycle.

PatentVest is building the next generation of intellectual property workflows by combining AI-enabled automation with expert review and standardized quality controls. Its approach is designed to help innovators make better filing decisions, reduce unnecessary patent spend, and protect their most valuable assets with greater confidence and predictability. PatentVest is building its prosecution model around Examination UpfrontTM: applying claim-level scrutiny before filing, while the company still has options.