MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parties agree to extend the 30-day exclusivity period while advancing commercial terms for the first tranche of firm, behind-the-meter capacity; Brooks Campus #1 remains the intended template for the broader 99 MW Alberta program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) which is changing its name to BlueFlare, Inc. and its ticker symbol to BFLR effective November 25, 2026, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooks Campus No. 1 Inc., and Cascadia Industries Ltd. (doing business as Cascadia Power) have mutually agreed to extend the exclusivity period under the non-binding Letter of Intent and Expression of Interest previously announced on November 4, 2026. The parties are continuing to advance negotiations toward definitive colocation agreements for an initial tranche of critical IT capacity at Brooks Campus #1 in the County of Newell, Alberta.

The extension allows the parties to complete remaining commercial, technical, and credit-support discussions following the completion of the Design Basis Memorandum (“DBM”) for Brooks Campus #1, which BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. (the Company's developer, EPC contractor, and operator) finalized on November 18, 2026. Cascadia continues to act on behalf of a colocation client interested in up to 7 MW of critical IT capacity to be delivered in tranches. If definitive agreements are reached, the arrangement is expected to generate more than $100 million in contracted revenue over an initial five-year term, consistent with the Company's prior disclosure.

Advancing an Engineered Product for the 2 MW+ Enterprise Segment

Brooks Campus #1 is permitted for up to 9.9 MW and is designed as FingerMotion's first colocation campus. The completed DBM establishes the engineering basis for:



9.6 MW of installed behind-the-meter natural gas generation (reciprocating units configured at N+1, with no reliance on the provincial grid)

A targeted 7.2 MW of critical IT capacity delivered in tranches

Air-cooled IT equipment in standard 19-inch racks with rear-door heat exchangers

A targeted design PUE of 1.20 First-tranche ready-for-service targeted six months after a binding agreement takes effect, with full capacity expected within 12–14 months



The campus is intended to serve enterprises, AI-native companies, and inference operators that require 2 MW or more of firm capacity on a defined schedule-a segment the Company believes is underserved by both retail colocation (typically sized well under 1 MW) and hyperscale campuses.

Template for the 99 MW Alberta Program

Brooks Campus #1 is the first site in FingerMotion's previously announced 99 MW behind-the-meter program (ten 9.9 MW sites across the Newell, Coronation, Fox Creek, and Vulcan zones). The DBM is designed to serve as the repeatable engineering template for subsequent colocation campuses in the program. Clients may contract sites as powered land or as colocation; at colocation campuses, FingerMotion does not intend to own GPUs or other IT hardware.

“The DBM moved Brooks from concept to an engineered product, and the exclusivity extension keeps the commercial dialogue moving forward with the client,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“We continue to see clear demand from organizations that need multi-megawatt blocks of firm capacity without multi-year grid interconnection timelines. Brooks remains the model we intend to replicate across the Alberta program.”

“Extending exclusivity while we lock in remaining commercial terms is a constructive step,” said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare Canada Inc.“Because power is generated on site and we self-perform the build, the client's schedule is tied to our execution rather than a utility queue.”

The Company and Cascadia expect to provide further updates as definitive documentation progresses. There can be no assurance that the Expression of Interest will result in a binding agreement or that any revenue will be realized.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company developing behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing capacity initially in Alberta, Canada, with further potential international expansion for enterprise clients, in collaboration with BlueFlare. The Company has historically served the mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China and has initiated a process to seek potential buyers for that business. The Company is changing its name to BlueFlare, Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker symbol to BFLR, effective November 25, 2026. Additional information is available at .

On October 29, 2026, the Company announced a proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). Upon completion, FingerMotion expects to rename itself BlueFlare Inc. and trade under the ticker“BFLR.”

About BlueFlare

BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.) is a Calgary-based developer of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation and modular high-performance computing infrastructure. Through its operating subsidiaries, it self-performs design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations across Alberta.

About Cascadia Industries Ltd. (Cascadia Power)

Cascadia Industries Ltd., doing business as Cascadia Power, introduced the offtake client and is party to the Expression of Interest on behalf of the Client. Cascadia is not the offtake client.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Expression of Interest, the exclusivity extension, the potential delivery of capacity, the negotiation of binding agreements, revenue estimates (including contracted revenue over an initial term if definitive agreements are reached), and the Company's Alberta program. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to negotiate or execute definitive agreements, the satisfaction of any conditions, permitting, gas supply, financing, construction timing, equipment availability, utilization levels, and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings. There can be no assurance that the Expression of Interest will result in a binding agreement or that any revenue will be realized. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between FingerMotion, Inc. and BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). In connection with the proposed business combination, FingerMotion intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders of FingerMotion are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when they become available because they will contain important information about FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at . In addition, the documents filed by FingerMotion with the SEC may be obtained free of charge from FingerMotion at or by contacting FingerMotion Investor Relations at ....

Participants in the Solicitation

FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FingerMotion's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about FingerMotion's directors and executive officers is set forth in FingerMotion's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and proxy statements. Additional information regarding the interests of persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact

FingerMotion, Inc. Investor Relations

... |