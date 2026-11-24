MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings 100% electric Orca jet ski to Long Island and expands access to electric boating in New York.

East Moriches, NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMO Electric, a Long Island-based electric boating company specializing in electric

boat motors, marine electrification, and gas-to-electric boat conversions, has announced a new partnership with

Taiga Motors, becoming the company's first authorized dealer in New York.

The partnership brings Taiga's 100% electric Orca jet ski to Long Island, expanding access to high-performance

electric jet skis and sustainable recreational boating technology for customers throughout EMO Electric's New York

dealership territory.







EMO Electric Partners with Taiga Motors Bringing Electric Jet Ski to Long Island

“We are excited to welcome EMO Electric to the Taiga Motors dealer network as our first dealer in New York.

EMO's experience and commitment to electric marine technology make them a natural fit for our brand. With

Long Island's strong boating community, we believe EMO is well positioned to introduce our 100% electric Orca

jet ski to customers throughout its territory in New York.”

- Del Munoz, Vice President of Sales, Taiga Motors

EMO ELECTRIC NEW YORK DEALER OF TAIGA MOTORS

The Taiga Orca combines responsive electric propulsion with quieter operation and zero tailpipe emissions. For

riders comparing electric jet skis with conventional gasoline personal watercraft, the Orca offers a different way to

experience recreational boating - without engine exhaust on the water.

“At EMO Electric, we've always believed that the future of boating is electric, not just because it's cleaner and

quieter, but because it's a better way to experience the water,” said Luke Hickling, Co-Founder of EMO Electric.

“Taiga has built an incredible machine that delivers the performance and excitement people expect from a

personal watercraft, without the noise, fumes, or hassle of a traditional gas engine. Long Island has an amazing

boating community, and we're excited to introduce riders to a whole new way of enjoying the water. This

partnership is another important step toward making electric boating mainstream.”

About EMO Electric

EMO Electric is a marine electrification company based in East Moriches, Long Island, and Brooklyn, New York, specializing

in electric boat motors, electric propulsion systems, electric boat conversions, and recreational electric watercraft.

The company helps recreational boaters transition from gasoline to electric propulsion through electric motor sales,

custom installations, battery system integration, and complete electric boat repowering services.

EMO Electric works with leading electric marine propulsion manufacturers, including ePropulsion, Torqeedo, Flux Marine,

and Remigo, serving customers seeking quieter, cleaner, and more efficient boating solutions.

As Taiga Motors' first authorized New York dealer, EMO Electric is expanding its product offerings to include the Taiga

Orca Jet Ski.

Learn more at

About Taiga Motors

Taiga is a Canadian company leading electrification beyond the road with revolutionary electric powertrain technology,

powersports vehicles and watercraft. Through a vertically integrated approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of

electric technology to achieve extreme performance at compelling price points to enable a transition from combustion

powersports vehicles. The product lineup currently includes electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts to deliver on

a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the

great outdoors without compromise.

For more information, visit







EMO Electric Founder Luke Hickling with Taiga Motor Orca Jet Ski

Press Inquiries

Luke Hickling

luke [at] emoelectric.co

6312048188



215 Atlantic Ave

East Moriches, NY 11940