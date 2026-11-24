MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the US Modular Data Center Market is projected to expand from about USD 11.87 billion in 2025 to USD 30.61 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.5%. Demand for modular data centers in the US is accelerating as developers confront land scarcity in core markets, extended transmission upgrade cycles, and rising construction labor costs that delay conventional builds. AI training campuses and edge inference sites require repeatable, engineered modules that can be replicated across multi-site programs with consistent performance and compliance. Federal incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and energy infrastructure modernization are further strengthening investment in US-assembled modular systems. Sustainability mandates and corporate carbon reporting requirements are also influencing procurement, driving adoption of high-efficiency power architectures and closed-loop liquid cooling within prefabricated designs. Buyers increasingly prioritize vendors that can deliver integrated design, factory testing, and lifecycle services, reducing commissioning uncertainty and ensuring operational uniformity across geographically distributed facilities.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 11.87 billion

Projected market size (2032): USD 30.61 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 14.5%

Leading solution segment: Prefabricated modules

Fastest-growing build type: Fully prefabricated data centers Years considered: 2020–2032

Why This Market Matters

The growing demand for AI computing, cloud services, and digital infrastructure is increasing pressure on US data center operators to bring additional capacity online faster. Traditional construction approaches often involve lengthy development cycles, making rapid infrastructure expansion increasingly difficult in markets facing land, power, and permitting constraints. Modular data centers offer an alternative by shifting significant portions of infrastructure manufacturing and integration to controlled factory environments. This approach can reduce on-site construction requirements, support standardized deployment, and enable operators to expand capacity incrementally.

Market Overview

The US modular data center market includes integrated solutions and services designed to support rapidly deployable data center infrastructure. These facilities combine IT equipment, power distribution, cooling systems, and supporting infrastructure within prefabricated modules, enclosures, or containerized configurations. Market expansion is primarily supported by hyperscale infrastructure development, AI-driven computing requirements, hybrid cloud modernization, and the growing adoption of edge computing. Operators are increasingly considering modular architectures to address capacity requirements without relying exclusively on conventional, large-scale construction.

Analyst Perspective

The US modular data center market is becoming an increasingly important part of the country's digital infrastructure strategy as AI adoption and hyperscale expansion reshape capacity requirements. The growing need for high-density computing, combined with constraints surrounding conventional construction, is creating stronger demand for factory-integrated and rapidly deployable infrastructure. The competitive advantage is increasingly shifting toward providers capable of delivering integrated power, cooling, and IT systems while supporting phased capacity expansion. Modular infrastructure can help operators address deployment timelines and improve execution consistency, although access to reliable power and effective site integration will remain critical to project success.

Segment Analysis

Prefabricated modules to account for the largest solution market share

Prefabricated modules are expected to capture the largest market share by 2032 as data center operators prioritize standardized infrastructure, faster deployment, and scalable capacity expansion. Factory-integrated power, cooling, and IT components can simplify installation and support consistent infrastructure development across multiple locations. Their suitability for AI, cloud, and edge computing environments is further strengthening adoption.

Enclosures to maintain the leading form-factor position

Enclosures are expected to hold the largest market share by 2032. They provide structured environments for integrating critical IT and supporting infrastructure while allowing operators to configure deployments according to site requirements. Their flexibility makes them relevant for enterprise and distributed infrastructure applications.

Outdoor modular deployments to witness faster growth

Outdoor modular data centers are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. These solutions support deployment flexibility across distributed locations, particularly where dedicated indoor space is unavailable or additional infrastructure needs to be established independently.

Support and maintenance services to gain momentum

Support and maintenance services are expected to experience the fastest growth among service categories. As modular infrastructure becomes more geographically distributed, operators require continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance, performance optimization, and uptime assurance. These services will become increasingly important for maintaining operational reliability throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.

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Regional Analysis

The US modular data center market is expanding across established data center hubs and emerging infrastructure locations. Northern Virginia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and Chicago are among the key markets benefiting from continued hyperscale infrastructure development.

Key Industry Trends



AI-driven high-density computing is reshaping infrastructure requirements

Factory-integrated construction is accelerating deployment

Edge computing is encouraging distributed deployments

Energy efficiency and sustainability are gaining importance Lifecycle services are becoming a competitive differentiator

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the US modular data center market include Johnson Controls (US), Vertiv (US), Dell Technologies (US), Hubbell (US), IE Corp (US), ScaleMatrix (US), Equinix (US), 365 Data Centers (US), Coresite (US), IEM (US), and Fibrebond (US).

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