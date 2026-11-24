MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Swiss-based in-store audience intelligence company joins Arkade to work alongside Northwest Arkansas' retailers and brands

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advertima, a Swiss-based company that brings the audience targeting and measurement of online advertising into physical stores, has joined Arkade, a retail technology and supply chain hub in Bentonville. Through Arkade, Advertima is establishing a presence in Northwest Arkansas to work more closely with U.S. retailers and brands.Advertima transforms in-store digital signage into audience-aware media through Advertima Audience AI, its in-store audience intelligence platform. Using 3D sensors and edge-AI computing, Audience AI estimates attributes of shoppers in front of a screen, such as approximate age range and gender, and delivers relevant advertising in real time. Retailers, brands, and media agencies can then measure audience exposure and attribute it to sales outcomes.Advertima's technology is built on a privacy-by-design architecture. All visual data is processed on the device in approximately 70 milliseconds, then immediately and irreversibly deleted. No images are stored or transmitted. Only anonymized metadata is retained, and it cannot be used to reconstruct images or identify individuals. Advertima holds third-party certification of compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).In a campaign for Ricola in SPAR stores in Switzerland, Advertima's audience-based delivery recorded a 5.3% incremental sales lift for the advertised products, measured against comparable stores without the campaign, while the overall sweets and gum category declined 2%. The campaign reached nearly twice the share of its target audience as standard loop-based ads (45% vs. 23%) and needed 73% less screen time to deliver 1,000 target impressions. The audience-based phase had higher media investment than the loop-based phase.Advertima began in computer vision for physical retail and shifted its focus to Retail Media in 2021. Today, the company has 10,000 installations and is active in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and Asia.“More than 80% of shopping globally takes place in physical stores, and we expect that to remain the case well into the next decade. Yet stores have not had the audience data that helped online retail media grow so quickly. Being in Bentonville through Arkade allows us to collaborate closely with retailers and brands in one of the epicenters where the future of Retail Media is being defined,” said Iman Nahvi, co-founder and CEO of Advertima.“Advertima is exactly the kind of company Arkade was built to support: proven with global retailers and ready to work with the companies here. Our role is to give their team a base in Bentonville and make the introductions that move their work forward,” said Kathryn Carlisle, Director of Portfolio Operations at Arkade.About AdvertimaAdvertima transforms physical retail spaces into intelligent, audience-driven Retail Media channels through real-time audience detection, segmentation, and activation. Its Audience AI enables retailers and advertisers to run real-time, audience-based In-Store campaigns with the precision, forecast accuracy, and performance standards of online media. Headquartered in Switzerland, Advertima is deployed across leading retailers in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. Learn more at advertima.About ArkadeArkade is a collaborative technology greenhouse bringing global innovation to the heart of American retail. Located in Bentonville, Arkansas, Arkade's commercial growth platform supports enterprise-ready innovators from all over the world by providing a homebase and connecting them with Northwest Arkansas' unmatched retail and supply chain ecosystem. Learn more at arkaderetail.Media ContactsJerra Toms, Blue Iris Consulting...Wei Phung, Global Head of Market Development, Advertima Vision AG...

Jerra Toms

Blue Iris Consulting

+1 5018601018

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Swiss Retail Media Company Advertima Establishes U.S. Presence at Arkade in Bentonville News Provided By Blue Iris Consulting November 24, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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