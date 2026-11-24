As AI Becomes More Capable, Human Agency Matters More

Can AI support people without demanding more time? One message a day reflects Intentional Simplicity and Japanese WA and MA, guiding future product development.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DX Advisory LLC today announced five Human-Centered AI Wellness Principles for HOMMIK, its AI-powered mental wellness app. The principles formalize the design philosophy already reflected in the product and commit the company to respecting users' time, emotions and autonomy as AI becomes more capable of influencing people's decisions.The announcement addresses a question for the future of AI wellness: how can AI offer meaningful support while preserving people's freedom to think and act for themselves?As AI Becomes More Capable, Human Agency Matters MoreAI can personalize content, sustain conversations and suggest courses of action. In wellness, these capabilities offer opportunities for more relevant support, but they also raise questions about how much of people's attention technology should demand and how far it should influence their emotions and choices.HOMMIK does not treat time spent in the app or frequency of interactions as goals in themselves. It offers one personalized message of encouragement per day through a user-selected avatar. People can reflect at their own pace and return to their day without journaling, meeting daily targets or engaging in extended AI conversations.The company calls this Intentional Simplicity: a deliberate design choice to prioritize the quality of the experience over the number of features, while limiting the demands placed on users. As a result, HOMMIK fits naturally alongside existing wellness practices without seeking to replace them.Five principles for future development1.Respect Human Time: Deliver meaningful experiences without maximizing time spent in the app as a goal in itself.2.Preserve Emotional Autonomy: Leave interpretation, emotions and decisions to the individual.3.Encourage Without Pressure: Offer encouragement without demanding constant positivity, self-improvement or perfect consistency.4.Complement, Don't Replace: Respect existing wellness practices, human relationships and sources of support.5.Personalize Responsibly: Use AI to improve relevance without manipulating emotions or encouraging dependence.Japanese design philosophy in a global contextThe approach draws on the Japanese sensibilities of WA (harmony) and MA (meaningful space), alongside restraint and balance. In this context, leaving space for people's own thoughts and choices is part of the product's value. The name HOMMIK, meaning“morning” in Estonian, was inspired by Estonia's approach to integrating digital technology into everyday life alongside its natural environment.The company has previously shared its design philosophy through a founder interview in U.S. technology publication SuperbCrew and a contribution to UK technology publication TechBullion.Yuta Ishida, Founder & CEO of DX Advisory LLC, said:“The Japanese appreciation for harmony and meaningful space is also at the heart of this approach. These five principles represent our commitment to continuing to respect users' time, emotions, and autonomy, to avoid encouraging excessive dependence on AI, and to help each person live at their own pace.”Community response and product feedbackHOMMIK's official Facebook page had exceeded 100,000 followers. As of Nov. 21, Meta Business Suite recorded approximately 5.81 million content views and 166,442 engagements, including reactions, comments, shares and clicks.The brand's video“A single small spark connects the world” alone recorded more than 10,000 engagements. Comments such as“Count me in” expressed a desire to participate in its message of human connection.HOMMIK also had a 5.0/5.0 rating based on 51 Product Hunt reviews. Feedback highlighted its gentle, low-demand experience while suggesting improvements in personalization, notification timing and accessibility.These responses provide insights into audience interest and product experience, helping inform HOMMIK's future development.The full press release on the DX Advisory website details the five principles, their Japanese design influences and the community response analysis.Please refer to the full press release for details.About HOMMIKHOMMIK is an AI-powered mental wellness app from Tokyo-based DX Advisory LLC, available on iOS and Android. It is not a substitute for medical diagnosis, treatment or professional mental health care.Official website:

CEO Yuta Ishida

DX Advisory LLC.

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HOMMIK Announces Five Human-Centered AI Wellness Principles for Human Autonomy News Provided By DX Advisory LLC. November 24, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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