Dr. Aaron Balick discusses relationships, the unconscious mind and technology on Tomorrow, Today.

Dr. Aaron Balick discusses depth psychology, the difference between validation and recognition, and how social media and AI are changing human connection.

- Dr. Aaron BalickSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Dr. Aaron Balick, the London-based psychotherapist, author and speaker. Recorded in London, the conversation covers depth psychology, the unconscious patterns he believes shape relationships and how social media and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the way people connect.Balick says in the episode that he grew up in Delaware, where school busing around 1980 brought children from different neighborhoods into the same classrooms, an experience he describes as formative. He studied at the University of Colorado Boulder, moved to England as an exchange student and first read Freud during a master's program in continental philosophy. He later earned a doctorate at the University of Essex and says he has spent just over two decades working as a psychotherapist, including years answering audience questions for the BBC.Topics covered in the episode include:- What depth psychology is and why it looks for the unconscious processes beneath everyday behavior- Carl Jung's idea of superior and inferior functions, and why relying only on one's strengths can leave a person lopsided- The difference between validation, such as likes and retweets, and what he calls authentic recognition from another person- How partners can recreate familiar family dynamics with each other, and the role of "rupture and repair" in lasting relationships- Why he believes mediated communication, from dating apps to ghosting, gives people less practice at handling disagreement- What a psychologically intelligent organization looks like and why leaders often become the focus of projection- Whether AI could one day mediate between people, and what he believes AI tools cannot yet offerBalick argues that the most important thing emotionally is authentic recognition, being seen for both the qualities others like and the ones they do not. He says social media has trained people to collect approval for a partial version of themselves. "You start seeking more and more validation and you're getting less and less recognition. So it's more and more like junk food and less and less like a nutritional meal," Balick said. He adds that arguments between partners are rarely about who is right and are usually about recognition.On technology, Balick says current AI models can perform understanding well and can feel like caring coaches, but he believes they do not yet care in the way a person does.The conversation also returned to how early experiences shape later views. "You don't appreciate diversity till you experience one. We always live in a social bubble that we create for ourselves, and we imagine that is the world," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=bk2veN0D_6kAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Dr. Aaron BalickDr. Aaron Balick is a London-based psychotherapist, author and speaker whose work focuses on depth psychology, relationships and the psychology of technology. He is an honorary senior lecturer in psychosocial and psychoanalytic studies at the University of Essex and served for many years as an "agony uncle" for BBC Radio 1. His books include "The Psychodynamics of Social Networking: Connected-up Instantaneous Culture and the Self" (Karnac, 2013) and "The Little Book of Calm."About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Dr. Aaron Balick x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Psychotherapist Dr. Aaron Balick on Why Relationships Need Recognition News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 24, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, Social Media, Technology



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