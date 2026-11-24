MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inspired by helping Allison Savino run Plumera Essentials, Kerno helps artisans build organized businesses with repeatable processes.

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerno, Inc. today announced the availability of its manufacturing platform for soap makers and other small-batch product businesses. The platform connects recipe development with the materials, production records, inventory and costs needed to run a growing business. Kerno is available with a 14-day free trial and no credit card required.Kerno grew out of Michael D. Savino's effort to help his wife, Allison Savino, who runs Plumera Essentials, organize the business behind her handmade products. What began with one maker's needs helped shape a broader purpose: give soap makers, artisans and small businesses practical tools to turn their craft into an organized business with processes they can repeat."Small businesses that make products have many of the same operational challenges as larger manufacturers, but they don't always have the time, staff or budget for software built around enterprise needs," said Michael D. Savino, co-founder and CEO of Kerno. "We're building Kerno to give makers a better way to manage the business behind what they make - without losing sight of the craft that made them start in the first place."Built Around How Soap Makers WorkKerno's public soap lye calculator supports bar and liquid soap formulation, recipe scaling, superfat and water controls, ingredient data and calculated soap-property estimates. The calculator is free to use without an account at .With a Kerno account, makers can save and revise recipes, record notes and photos, and preserve approved versions for production. Recipe tests let makers record ingredient changes, observations, bar weights and curing progress, then use what they learned to update a recipe.This connects the record of a test batch with the information needed to make the product again, helping makers keep their formulation and production work together.From Recipe to ProductionAn approved recipe can become a bill of materials for production. Makers can scale material requirements, plan production runs, identify material needs and record quality checks before finished goods enter inventory. Costing tools bring material, labor and overhead into the view of what each product costs to make.For soap makers, recipe-test cure logs, weigh-ins and reminders help document how a batch develops over time. Keeping those observations with the recipe gives makers a more complete record of their work.Manufacturing Software for Makers Beyond SoapKerno also serves small-batch manufacturers and other product-based businesses. Its operational tools include products, bills of materials, material and finished-goods inventory, purchasing, production planning, batch records, quality checks, costing, customers and orders. Team access controls help businesses assign permissions appropriate to each person's responsibilities.The platform connects with Shopify and WooCommerce, helping link sales-channel information with the work of managing products and orders.Built to Help Soap Makers and Small BusinessesAllison helped test and shape Kerno's soap-making tools as they were developed, bringing the work of a real soap business into the design process, from recipes and batches to quality checks. Plumera Essentials began as a kitchen soap-making hobby and grew into online sales. Read the family's story at .Kerno's goal is to help small businesses document how they work, keep the details organized and build processes they can repeat and improve. The tools are designed to support makers at every stage, from turning a hobby into a business to bringing more structure to an established operation.Launch Offer for the First 100 SignupsTo mark the launch, Kerno is offering 50% off the platform for life to the first 100 people who sign up after seeing this announcement using code LAUNCH50. Register with the code at . Makers can also start with a 14-day free trial at and apply LAUNCH50 later, while the offer remains available.AvailabilityLearn more or book a demonstration at . Start a 14-day free trial at . The trial requires no credit card; continued use of account features after the trial requires a paid plan. The public calculator remains free without an account.About KernoKerno is small-batch manufacturing software for product-based businesses. It connects products, bills of materials, inventory, production and costs in one system. Kerno: The Software Behind Every Product You Make.

Michael D. Savino

Kerno, Inc.

+1 540-324-8322

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Kerno Launches Manufacturing Platform Built for Soap Makers and Small-Batch Businesses News Provided By Kerno, Inc. November 24, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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