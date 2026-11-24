Kristin“Kris” Whitcomb

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JusB Studio founder earns a second consecutive international Top 10 finish, advancing from seventh place in 2025 to fourth in 2026.

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has announced that Kristin“Kris” Whitcomb, founder of JusB* Studio in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, placed fourth internationally in the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest. The recognition marks her second consecutive Top 10 finish, following a seventh-place ranking in 2025.The 2026 competition brought together 136 healers representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states. More than 45,000 people explored the contestant gallery, and 211,252 votes were cast worldwide. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy & Qi Life Store, recognized practitioners helping expand awareness of sound and energy healing around the world.For Whitcomb, the advancement from seventh to fourth place reflects growing recognition of a practice rooted in personal transformation, community connection, and decades of experience as an educator.A Master Sound & Energy Healer, shaman, astrologer, and educator, Whitcomb spent 30 years working in public education before establishing JusB* Studio in the mountain community of Red Feather Lakes.Her transition into the healing arts was shaped by a personal journey of healing and self-discovery, experiences that now inform her approach to working with individuals seeking moments of stillness, reflection, and connection.Whitcomb is also a three-time international bestselling author. Her published work includes her memoir, JusB: A Journey Uniting Soul, Breath, & Earth, and contributions to two bestselling anthologies. Her memoir shares the personal experiences that led her toward sound and energy healing.Through her writing and practice, Whitcomb explores the relationship between personal awareness, breath, sound, and connection with the natural world.“I have a deep tenderness for the people who are holding themselves together in ways no one sees, because I know the quiet courage it takes to sit through the unknown darkness,” Whitcomb shared.At JusB* Studio, Whitcomb offers private sound healing sessions and group sound immersions incorporating crystal singing bowls, chimes, drums, flute, handpan, and guided breathing.Her sessions combine sound and meditation, inviting participants to slow down, become more aware of their breathing, and explore their experiences in a supportive environment.Rather than focusing on a single instrument or technique, Whitcomb draws on different sounds and frequencies to create immersive experiences shaped by the atmosphere and intention of each gathering.The practice also offers intuitive consultations, including online appointments, and a downloadable audio wellness library that allows individuals to explore guided experiences beyond the physical studio.One participant described the experience simply:“The stress I carried in with me seemed to dissolve into the sound.”Whitcomb's approach is grounded in the belief that individuals do not need to arrive at a wellness experience with answers, expectations, or a particular level of experience.“You don't have to have your life figured out to sit in my circle, because every part of you is welcome here, even the parts you're still getting to know,” Whitcomb explained.That welcoming philosophy extends to the studio's connection with its surrounding mountain environment. Located in Red Feather Lakes, JusB* provides a setting where Whitcomb incorporates themes of nature, breath, and personal reflection into her work.Her background in public education also continues to influence how she shares information, guides experiences, and creates opportunities for participants to learn from one another.The combination of education, personal storytelling, and sound healing has become central to Whitcomb's work, connecting the experiences described in her memoir with the sessions and gatherings offered through JusB* Studio.Her continued success in the international competition places her among the practitioners recognized in both the 2025 and 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year contests.While the fourth-place ranking represents a professional milestone, Whitcomb has emphasized the relationships and encouragement that developed throughout the competition as equally meaningful.“To place fourth on a world stage among healers I hold in such high regard fills my heart with pride, and what I'll carry with me is the love we poured into those 30 days and the way we lifted one another up,” Whitcomb shared.The contest provided an opportunity to share her work with a wider audience while connecting with fellow practitioners committed to making sound and energy healing more visible in their communities.As 2026 draws to a close, Whitcomb is preparing to expand the educational and community offerings available through JusB* Studio.New learning circles are being introduced both in person at the Red Feather Lakes studio and online, welcoming first-time participants as well as those returning to deepen their experiences.The gatherings will focus on sharing personal wisdom, exploring connections with the natural world, and reflecting on individual and collective well-being.These new offerings represent a continuation of Whitcomb's work as both an educator and sound healing practitioner, creating opportunities for participants to learn, connect, and explore practices that can become part of their everyday lives.With a second consecutive international Top 10 finish, Whitcomb continues developing JusB* Studio as a place for sound, learning, and community connection while making portions of her work accessible through online sessions and audio resources.For more information about Kristin“Kris” Whitcomb, JusB* Studio, private sound healing sessions, group immersions, intuitive consultations, or upcoming learning circles, visit , email..., or call 303-668-9085.About JusB* StudioJusB* Studio is a sound and energy healing practice founded by Kristin“Kris” Whitcomb in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. Whitcomb is a Master Sound & Energy Healer, shaman, astrologer, educator, and three-time international bestselling author with 30 years of experience in public education. The studio offers private sessions, group sound immersions, intuitive consultations, and learning circles incorporating sound, breath, meditation, and connection with nature. Online consultations, learning experiences, and a downloadable audio wellness library extend the studio's offerings beyond Colorado. More information is available at .About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact...

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Colorado Sound Healer Kris Whitcomb Places Fourth Worldwide in 2026 Sound & Energy Healer Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 24, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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