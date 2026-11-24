MENAFN - EIN Presswire) / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" co is introducing a convenient online platform that makes information from the Cyprus company register more accessible through a free, searchable database covering hundreds of thousands of registered entities.Designed to simplify business research and company verification, com provides users with the ability to search for Cyprus companies, partnerships, business names and overseas branches using a company name, registration number or director's name.The platform currently indexes more than 577,000 entities and provides access to linked information on directors, secretaries, officers and registered addresses. Users can search without creating an account or paying a subscription.Making Cyprus Company Information More AccessibleAccessing reliable company information is an important part of business research, due diligence and commercial decision-making. com aims to make this process simpler by bringing publicly available company register information into an accessible online search platform.Users can explore company profiles, review registration details, identify company officers and examine registered addresses. The platform also supports searches using English and Greek company names, helping users find relevant records more easily.com obtains its underlying company information from the open-data publications of the Cyprus Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, made available through the national open-data portal, gov.The platform checks for updated registry data daily and applies newly published datasets when they become available, helping users identify the publication date reflected in the records they consult.Company Research and Sanctions ScreeningBeyond company searches, com provides additional tools designed to support business research and preliminary compliance checks.Its sanctions screening functionality compares company names against international sanctions lists and watchlists, including sources associated with the European Union, United Nations, United Kingdom, United States and other jurisdictions.Potential name matches are intended to support further investigation and verification. A name match does not, by itself, establish that a company or individual is sanctioned.These features can be useful for professionals involved in customer due diligence, supplier verification, business onboarding and corporate research.Free Search and Developer Accesscom makes its core company search functionality available without registration or payment.The platform also provides a free JSON API that developers can use to retrieve company search results and individual company information. The API does not require an access key, offering an additional way to integrate publicly available Cyprus company information into research processes and applications.By making company information easier to discover and access, com aims to reduce the friction involved in researching businesses registered in Cyprus.An Independent Platformcom operates independently and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or part of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus or the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property.The platform republishes information from official open-data sources and is not a replacement for the official company register. Its online profiles should not be treated as certified extracts or official legal documents.For transactions or procedures requiring legally authoritative documentation, users should consult the official Registrar of Companies.Explore comBusinesses, professionals, researchers and members of the public can explore the platform and search Cyprus company information online.Visit to discover the Cyprus company register, explore business profiles, search company officers and access the platform's available research tools.About comcom is an independent online platform operated from Nicosia, Cyprus. It provides free searchable access to information derived from the Cyprus company register's published open-data records, alongside company research tools, sanctions name screening and developer API access.Website:Email:...

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News Provided By November 24, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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