MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Selling My Sacramento Rental, with commentary from Justin Vierra of GUIDE Real Estate.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Sacramento, CA median price rose 1.1%, faster than California statewide. That's the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Selling My Sacramento Rental, a free guide for selling a Sacramento rental property with the tenant in place or vacant. Justin Vierra of GUIDE Real Estate, the site's recommended agent, says the steady growth gives property owners an excellent window to capitalize on their investment and smoothly transition out of the landlord role on their own terms.The Sacramento, CA median of $499,000 is 34% lower than California's $752,000, presenting an attractive entry point for buyers while maintaining value for sellers looking to transition out of property management. In the period ending October 2026, the local market held 1,040 active inventory homes and 3.3 months of supply, offering a balanced environment for those preparing to list their rentals."With median prices rising and a steady market, landlords have a strong window of opportunity to sell and maximize their return on investment," said Vierra.SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES LEAD THE MARKETSingle-family homes in Sacramento saw a median price of $505,000 over the past 12 months, up 0.2% from a year earlier, providing reliable options for landlords ready to sell. Sellers in this category saw strong demand, achieving a 100.0% sale-to-list ratio as buyers competed for available properties.SELLERS GET CLOSE TO ASKINGSacramento homes sold in a median 26 days on market, keeping the pace brisk for owners ready to list and move on from their investments. In Sacramento, sellers received 99.8% of their asking price, and 34.7% of homes sold above list, showing that well-prepared properties continue to attract motivated buyers."Sellers are seeing strong offers and fast sales, but success depends on pricing accurately and deciding whether to list the property vacant or with the tenant in place," said Vierra.WHAT IT MEANS FOR SACRAMENTO LANDLORDS"Before listing, rental owners should run the numbers on capital gains and ensure all tenant paperwork and notices are handled correctly to ensure a smooth transaction," said Vierra.To help owners prepare, the guide offers a rent vs sell calculator, a home sale calculator, a capital gains calculator, a tenant move-out planner, and detailed Sacramento rent reports at sellingmysacramentorental.ABOUT SELLING MY SACRAMENTO RENTALSelling My Sacramento Rental is a free guide for selling a Sacramento rental property with the tenant in place or vacant. The platform helps landlords evaluate their options, understand local regulations, and prepare their properties for the market. The site connects property owners with its recommended agent, Justin Vierra of GUIDE Real Estate, to manage the sale from listing to closing.ABOUT JUSTIN VIERRAJustin Vierra is a Principal of the Vierra Group at GUIDE Real Estate, serving clients in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, and West Sacramento. Vierra brings six years of property management experience in Midtown Sacramento to the real estate practice, giving clients valuable insight into the tenant side of a transaction. The agent has been recognized as a Sacramento Real Producers Top 250 agent for 2025, reflecting a strong commitment to local property owners.RECOMMENDED AGENTJustin Vierra, GUIDE Real Estate · (916) 847-2205METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Sacramento, CA and California. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Sacramento, CA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for California (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Selling My Sacramento Rental

Selling My Sacramento Rental

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New November 2026 Data: Sacramento Median Price Rises 1.1%, Outpacing the State News Provided By Selling My Sacramento Rental November 24, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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