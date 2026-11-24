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New site lists evening, morning, overnight and private desert tours from Dubai, with each booking's total price confirmed in writing before payment.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai Desert Safari, a Dubai-based tour operator, has launched dubaidesertsafariae, a booking website that brings its desert and city tours together in one place. The launch comes as the UAE enters its cooler winter months, the period when visitor numbers in Dubai and demand for desert trips are at their highest.The new website lists six desert experiences: evening, morning, overnight, private, dinner-only and an add-on option for quad bikes and dune buggies. Each package page explains timings, what is included and who the trip suits, so travellers can compare options before making contact.A different approach to pricingRather than publishing a fixed price list, the company quotes each booking individually. Travellers share their date, package, group size and pickup area, and receive the total price, inclusions and pickup time in writing before paying. According to the company, this is meant to prevent the extra charges at camp that some visitors report on desert trips."Many guests arrive with a rough idea of what a desert safari is, but not what it will actually cost or how long it will take," said a spokesperson for Dubai Desert Safari. "We wanted the website to answer those questions plainly, and to confirm everything in writing before anyone pays."What a desert trip involvesFor first-time visitors, a dubai desert safari usually means a half-day or overnight trip from the city into the open desert. The company's tours travel along the Dubai–Hatta Road to the taller red dunes, roughly 45 to 60 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Most trips combine a 4x4 dune drive, a sunset or sunrise stop, short camel rides, sandboarding and time at a Bedouin-style camp.The evening tour remains the most booked option. It runs from an afternoon hotel pickup until about 9:30 pm and includes a barbecue dinner with Tanoura and fire shows. The overnight tour adds a tent stay, stargazing and breakfast.Morning tours for cooler sand and shorter staysThe company expects interest in its morning desert safari dubai tour to grow over the winter. The morning trip lasts about three to four hours, starts with an early pickup and returns guests to the city by lunch. It focuses on dune driving and sandboarding, with quad biking available as an add-on. The format suits travellers on short stays, those who prefer cooler sand, and visitors who want to keep their evenings free.Safety guidance for guestsThe website also sets out who should avoid dune bashing. The company advises against it for pregnant women, children under three, people with back, neck or heart conditions or recent surgery, and anyone prone to strong motion sickness. These guests can join a dinner-only safari, which skips the dune drive and goes straight to camp. Seat belts are worn for the full dune drive on all tours.City tours beyond the desertAlongside its safaris, the company offers guided city tours that can be combined into dubai tour packages. Options include a Dubai city tour covering the Creek, the souks and the Burj Khalifa area; a full-day Abu Dhabi tour with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Qasr Al Watan; a half-day Sharjah heritage tour; and a full-day trip to Al Ain, including Al Ain Oasis and Jebel Hafeet. All tours include hotel pickup in Dubai and can be booked as shared or private.Booking and cancellationBookings are handled directly by the team through WhatsApp, phone or the enquiry form on the website. No payment is required to enquire. Hotel pickup and drop-off are included for Dubai addresses, while pickups from Sharjah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi are available at extra cost. Cancellations made up to 24 hours before pickup receive a full refund under the company's policy.About Dubai Desert SafariDubai Desert Safari is a tour operator based on the Dubai–Hatta Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It runs shared and private desert safaris, including evening, morning, overnight and dinner-only trips, along with guided city tours of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain. More information is available at dubaidesertsafariae.

Jones William

Dubai Desert Safari

+971 52 865 1797

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Dubai Desert Safari Launches Booking Website With Written Price Confirmation News Provided By AE Dubai Desert Safari November 24, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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