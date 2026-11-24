As more Northwest Philadelphia stone homes come to market, the Chestnut Hill agent shares what to check first, what can be fixed, and the rare deal-breakers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Liz Clark Team at Compass today announced the release of new buyer guidance for century-old stone homes in Chestnut Hill and Mt. Airy, where entire blocks are built from Wissahickon schist, the silver gray stone quarried along the creek that gave it its name. The guidance is being released as more of these homes come to market this fall and draws on team leader Liz Clark's nearly two decades of experience in Northwest Philadelphia real estate.

Stone and masonry homes account for more than half of Clark's career sales, and three of the six homes she has owned have been stone.“When a stone house is maintained, the structure requires very little ongoing attention, and the improvements you make can last for decades,” Clark said.“Unlike wood that needs painting and sealing, or vinyl siding that can come loose in high winds, stone truly stands the test of time.” Clark has attended more than a thousand home inspections and has represented buyers on properties ranging from $50,000 shells to multimillion dollar estates.

The guidance identifies water management as the first checkpoint in any showing of a century-old stone house. Buyers are advised to review the pitch of the ground and concrete along the sides of the home, moisture and mineral deposits on the inside of basement walls, and evidence of movement in upstairs plaster.“Water is a constant adversary to stone, and it is always moving pathways,” Clark said.“If you can mitigate the path of the water, you can solve the majority of issues in a stone structure.” Clark notes that she is neither a mason nor a home inspector, and that any signs she observes during a showing are flagged for review by qualified professionals.

The guidance also encourages buyers to evaluate these homes through the lifespan of each building system. Most owners replace systems as they come due rather than all at once, so a house may combine a sound foundation with aging electrical service, or a new kitchen with a 40 year old roof. The stated goal is for buyers to leave the inspection period with a clear picture of what the house will need in the coming years so they can budget accordingly.

A central distinction in the guidance is localized versus widespread damage. Sections of a facade that need repointing, 100 year old joists that need reinforcement, or a contained area of mold or termite damage are described as manageable and typical of older housing stock. Widespread damage across multiple areas or floors, at a cost that is no longer manageable, is identified as the point at which buyers should reconsider.“I like to jump to the question of what the solution is, and then back us into a reasonable course of action,” Clark said. In nearly 20 years, Clark has advised clients to walk away from a purchase only twice. In one case, fungal growth found at window sills, a door frame, and basement joists of a recently flipped Mt. Airy home led her to advise buyers to withdraw, because the extent of the issue behind new finishes could not be determined.

The guidance addresses the common perception that stone homes are cold and drafty, which Clark says is not inherent to the construction, and identifies three updates that consistently support resale value in the area: modernizing electrical systems as knob and tube wiring ages out, adding air conditioning, and installing overhead lighting. Fully renovated stone homes remain rare and in high demand. A renovated stone home recently listed by the team at 7127 Bryan Street in Mt. Airy received multiple offers within 36 hours and is set to close above the asking price.

The release also notes that Wissahickon schist is no longer available as a building material, so in the event of a major insurance claim, carriers would likely rebuild with a different masonry product, a point owners are encouraged to review in their policies. Clients of the team receive referrals from a vetted network of masons, inspectors, and contractors limited to professionals Clark has hired on her own properties or who come recommended by past clients.

“There will always be something a home needs. That is just the reality of home ownership,” Clark said.“A home inspection will teach you a lot about how to care for the house, and if you take care of your home, it will take care of you.”

About The Liz Clark Team

Founded in 2008, The Liz Clark Team is a Compass affiliated real estate team based at 8204 Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill. Led by Liz Clark, a Philadelphia Magazine Five Star Award winner for 10 years, the team has closed more than $247 million in sales across more than 760 homes and serves Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, Roxborough, and the greater Philadelphia area, representing first time buyers, sellers, and owners of luxury and unique properties. More information is available at

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Liz Clark

The Liz Clark Team at Compass

610-324-9860

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The Liz Clark Team Releases Buyer Guidance for Century-Old Stone Homes in Northwest Philadelphia News Provided By AI Search Masters November 24, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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