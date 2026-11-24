MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor and politician Sarathkumar's upcoming Tamil film, which incidentally will be his 177th project, has been titled 'Taxi', its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film, which was launched at a grand event in Chennai on Tuesday, is being produced by Berjaya Group of Companies in association with Radaan Mediaworks India Limited.

The film is to be directed by director Dhana, who is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Vaanam Kottatum', featuring actors Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Several distinguished personalities and dignitaries from various walks of life graced the launch event. Notable among those present on the occasion was acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

For the unaware, Dhana was an associate director of Mani Ratnam before turning director. Mani Ratnam, who spoke on the occasion, showered praise on director Dhana and wished the production houses producing the film.

Sources say that 'Taxi', which happens to be the 177th film of R. Sarathkumar, an actor whose enduring presence in Indian cinema and sustained stature as an action hero for over three decades stand testament to his remarkable journey, will be an explosive action entertainer.

The film will have a fine technical team backing it. Naveen Kumar I is to handle the film's cinematography, while acclaimed writer B. Jeyamohan has been roped in to pen its story. The music for this film is to be composed by the highly rated Justin Prabhakaran.

Action sequences in the film are to be choreogprahed by Silva Master while editing for the film is to be handled by the gifted Sanga Thamizhan. Harshene Ravichandar has been roped in as the costume designer of this project, which will have Uttra Meenakshi Kongara serving as its Executive Producer.

Sources say that further updates regarding the film's cast and production will be put out shortly.