MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam arrived in India on Tuesday to participate in the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Welcoming the minister, the MEA described Maldives as a close maritime neighbour of India in the Indian Ocean.

"Welcoming a close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Iruthisham Adam, arrives in India to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting," the MEA posted on X.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Adam said she looked forward to engaging with IORA member states on stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Departing for New Delhi to participate in the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers, convened by the Indian Ocean Rim Association. I look forward to constructive engagement with IORA Member States to promote stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region," she posted on X.

The 25th IORA Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting will be held in New Delhi on November 27, preceded by the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting on November 25 and 26.

The COM is the highest decision-making body of the Association and comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. The COM provides the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA. Its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among Member States, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association.

The CSO, IORA's second-highest decision-making body comprising senior government officials from member states, considers reports and recommendations from IORA's institutional mechanisms, reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the COM, sets priorities for economic cooperation among member states, and develops, monitors and coordinates IORA's work programmes.

India assumed the Chairship of IORA for the two year period from 2025-2027 under the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience & Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

During its current Chairship, India has hosted IORA's flagship Track 1.5 Dialogue 'Indian Ocean Dialogue' in New Delhi in May 2026. In June 2026, India organised an in-person meeting of IORA Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) after a gap on three years and finalised the agenda for the annual Council of Ministers meeting.

"India and Australia, as co-leads of the IORA Working Group on Maritime Safety and Security, hosted a Search and Rescue and tabletop Exercise at Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai from 17-19 June 2026. The workshop contributed towards strengthening of maritime safety and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, and assist IORA Member States in enhancing their SAR capabilities. As Coordinating Country of the IORA Working Group on Maritime Safety and Security (WGMSS), India participated in the meeting of WGMSS held in Perth in June 2026 to finalise the current workplan of the working group," Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, told Rajya Sabha in August, this year.

–IANS

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