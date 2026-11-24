MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will on Wednesday launch a unified digital gateway to departmental schemes and services named SAMAVESH (Single Access Mechanism for All Verticals of Empowerment and Social Harmony), an official said.

The Union Minister will also launch the new e-Anudaan Portal at the event to be organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) in Delhi, the official said in a statement on Tuesday.

SAMAVESH integrates more than 20 portals of the department, including nine portals that provide end-to-end digital workflows for various schemes and programmes.

By consolidating multiple digital platforms, the initiative seeks to simplify navigation, reduce access barriers and facilitate more efficient delivery of welfare services.

An official in the Ministry said the launch will mark an important step towards strengthening the digital governance ecosystem of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

She said that both platforms are designed to enhance accessibility, simplify service delivery, improve institutional efficiency and promote greater transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Department's schemes and programmes.

Developed by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, SAMAVESH will serve as a unified digital gateway, bringing together the Department's schemes, services and organisational portals on a single integrated platform, the statement said.

It aims to provide citizens, beneficiaries and other stakeholders with convenient, seamless and user-friendly access to information and services through a single digital interface, it added.

Among SAMAVESH's key features is a common login facility, enabling users to access multiple services through a unified authentication mechanism.

The platform will also feature 'Samajik Sahayak', an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide information and assistance in more than 22 regional languages through integration with BHASHINI, thereby making government services more inclusive and accessible to citizens across linguistic backgrounds.

The portal will further facilitate seamless access to services through integration with national digital platforms such as DigiLocker and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

A consolidated Beneficiary Dashboard will support improved monitoring, tracking and oversight of scheme implementation and beneficiary-related information, the statement said.