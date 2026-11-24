MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Welcoming the announcement of the alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday termed it a historic step towards ensuring Punjab's future, peace, progress and prosperity.

He said that the announcement, made in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, would give a new direction to Punjab politics.

Dhillon said that this alliance has not been formed merely to capture power, but with the objective of securing a prosperous future for Punjab.

“The relationship between the BJP and the Akali Dal has not been limited to politics; rather, it has been based on communal harmony, mutual trust and brotherhood. During their partnership, Punjab witnessed peace, progress and prosperity. Today, Punjab once again needs strong leadership and a stable government of the same kind,” he said.

He said in a statement that Punjab is currently grappling with serious challenges such as drug abuse, gangsterism, extortion, unemployment and deteriorating law and order. Every section of society, whether farmers, labourers, traders, employees, youth or women, is concerned about the prevailing situation.

Extortion calls from gangsters and criminal incidents have created an atmosphere of fear among the people. He said restoring law and order in Punjab would be the highest priority, and strict action would be taken against gangsters and criminal networks.

Speaking on the issue of drugs, Dhillon said drug abuse has become Punjab's biggest problem today.

“Every day, young people are falling victim to drugs. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had promised to eliminate drugs within three months, has allowed the drug menace to reach households across the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party will move forward with a firm commitment to eliminate drugs from Punjab.”

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to fulfil its promises made to government employees, pensioners and contractual employees. Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments remain pending, and employees are being forced to take to the streets to fight for their rights.

“Once the BJP-Akali Dal government is formed, restoring employees' rights, dignity and respect will be given priority,” he added.

Dhillon expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Badal for this historic decision.

He said that the BJP and the Akali Dal were committed to working together to lead Punjab back onto the path of peace, development and prosperity.