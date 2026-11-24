MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Woodside Energy has increased its share in the Browse gas project offshore Western Australia to 41.27% following a pre-emption in June 2026, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent, including government, regulatory, and joint venture approvals.

Woodside describes Browse as one of Australia's largest undeveloped resources. Gross 2C contingent resources are 14.4 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, 383.9 million barrels of condensate, and 27.1 MMboe of natural gas liquids. Woodside's net share is 4.4 Tcf of gas, 117.5 million barrels of condensate, and 8.3 million barrels of NGLs.

The company is studying a three-train backfill option for the North West Shelf with offshore carbon capture and storage. It is also progressing regulatory approvals, technical definition, and contractor and commercial agreements.

The Browse project covers the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa fields in the Browse Basin, about 425 km north of Broome in Western Australia. Woodside's concept is to process Browse gas through the existing North West Shelf facilities at the Karratha Gas Plant, with offshore carbon capture and storage. The North West Shelf project has been producing domestic gas since 1984 and LNG since 1989. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.