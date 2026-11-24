MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing Apache FesodTM, a high-performance, memory-efficient Java library for reading and writing spreadsheet files

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home for open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Fesod has become a Top-Level Project (TLP), graduating from the Apache Incubator.

Apache Fesod is a high-performance, memory-efficient Java library for reading and writing spreadsheet files, designed to simplify development and ensure reliability. Where traditional approaches load entire workbooks into memory, Fesod streams data row by row, handling everything from small files to large-scale spreadsheets with significantly lower memory consumption behind a simple, intuitive API.

"Graduating as an ASF Top-Level Project is a milestone for everyone who has contributed to Apache Fesod, from its days as FastExcel through its time in the Apache Incubator. We are grateful to our contributors and users, and to the mentors who guided us through incubation and helped us embrace The Apache Way. We look forward to making Fesod a dependable library for spreadsheet processing in Java, and we welcome anyone who wants to help shape its future," said Shuxin Pan, Vice President of Apache Fesod.

About the Apache Incubator

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The Apache Incubator is the entry path into the ASF, hosting incoming projects called podlings and providing them with services and mentorship to help them build resilient, durable communities and adopt The Apache Way. When a podling has demonstrated an active, diverse contributor base and a track record of independent, consensus-driven governance, it graduates from the Incubator to become a Top-Level Project.

About the Apache Software Foundation

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), established in 1999, is the global home for open source software, stewarding hundreds of projects that underpin critical systems in every industry. As a 501(c)(3) charity governed by individual members, not corporations, the ASF ensures its software remains vendor-neutral and developed for the public good. The ASF's community-led model,“The Apache Way,” has shaped how open source is built worldwide. Learn more at .

The ASF's annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field: .

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CONTACT: Brian Proffitt... Vice President, Marketing & Publicity The Apache Software Foundation