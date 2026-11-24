MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morozov leads sales analytics and works with DecisionHR's sales and finance teams to support the company's national growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced that Ernest Morozov has joined the company as Vice President of Sales Analytics. Morozov oversees revenue operations and the performance reporting company leaders rely on. He works closely with DecisionHR's finance team on budgeting, forecasting and planning, connecting sales results to the company's financial goals.

Morozov brings extensive experience in sales analytics and revenue operations, with a background in building the reporting and systems that help sales and finance teams plan and grow.

At DecisionHR, Morozov gives leadership a shared view of performance across sales and finance. He also works to make the sales process faster and more consistent for brokers and clients, so consultants can spend more time with the businesses they serve.

The role supports DecisionHR's growth in key markets across the country, where consistent processes and reliable data help every new team deliver the same service to clients and brokers.

“Good decisions start with accurate data that sales and finance both trust,” said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR.“Ernest connects our sales performance to our financial planning and gives our leadership a clear view of the business. That discipline matters more with every market we enter.”

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Jordan Powers,..., (888) 828-5511

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