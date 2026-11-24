MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streaming, music and gaming subscriptions are becoming one of the strongest draws in US retail

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a third of Americans (32%) plan to spend more on digital subscriptions than on physical products this Black Friday, according to new research from Bango (AIM: BGO).

These offers are also changing where people shop. One in three Americans (33%) moved some of their spending to a different retailer in the past year because it offered a free or discounted digital subscription.

The survey of 2,500 US adults looked at how much services such as Netflix, Spotify and Xbox Game Pass appeal when retailers offer them. Shoppers can get them with a purchase, as part of a paid membership, or use points to buy them as a loyalty reward.

Subscriptions bring in new shoppers, more visits and bigger baskets

Subscription offers affect every stage of the shopping journey:



New customers: 37% shopped with a retailer for the first time in the past 12 months because of its subscription offer.

Repeat visits: 44% shopped with a retailer more often because of its subscription offer. Bigger baskets: 37% added extra items to reach the minimum spend for a free or discounted subscription.



For retailers competing for Black Friday spend, the message is simple. Shoppers will change where they shop, how often they come back and how much they buy to get a service they want to watch, listen to or play.

Paying for the membership to get the perks

For many shoppers, the subscriptions included in a retail membership are the main reason to buy it.

Nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) paid for a retail membership in the past year mainly for its digital subscriptions. Almost as many (23%) kept paying for a membership because of those subscriptions even after they started shopping there less.

That means a membership can stay valuable to customers between purchases. It also gives subscription providers a route to new customers through retail partners.

Giles Tongue, VP of Marketing at Bango, said:

“A subscription someone actually wants can be what brings them through a retailer's door for the first time. Our research shows it brings them back too, and it gets them adding items to their basket to qualify.

“On Black Friday, when shoppers have more deals than they can count, that's a real edge. A retailer that adds a service the customer will enjoy to a purchase gives them one more reason to choose its deal over a competitor's.

“The value doesn't end at checkout. People are paying for retail memberships mainly for the subscriptions inside them, and keeping those memberships even when they shop less. Retailers and subscription providers that offer services people value, with real choice and an easy way to manage them, can build loyalty that lasts well beyond the holiday season.”

Read the full findings in the new retail report from Bango: Shopping. Spending. Subscriptions.

Methodology

Bango commissioned a survey of 2,500 US adults on retail memberships, digital subscription offers and shopping behavior. Independent research company 3Gem carried out the fieldwork from 4 to 9 November 2026.

Black Friday findings reflect what respondents said they intend to do. Findings on shopping behavior and retail membership payments refer to what respondents reported doing in the past 12 months.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

For more information, visit bango.com.

Media contact

Keaiana O'Riordan

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