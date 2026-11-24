MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verra reached seven-figure revenues within months of commercialisation by turning decades of consulting work into usable institutional memory. At Berkeley Research Group, close to 90% of onboarded consultants use Verra weekly, saving thousands of analyst hours.

New York, US, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consulting firms spend decades accumulating expertise, then effectively forget it every time a new engagement starts. Verra believes fixing that institutional amnesia will change the economics of consulting.









Verra founders Christopher Farrington and Kashyap Nathan.

Today, the company announced a $5 million seed round led by Kearny Jackson, with participation from Petra, a16z Speedrun and strategic angel investors, to scale its institutional memory layer for consulting firms. The funding will accelerate product development, hiring and integrations with enterprise knowledge systems.

The institutional memory layer

The traditional consulting workflow begins with a search box and junior analyst. Someone hunts through old decks and previous engagements, pieces together whatever they can find, then rebuilds the deliverable for the new client. The AI tools that have arrived since then mostly retrieve documents or generate text, which still leaves someone to turn the output into a real model or deck.

“Every consulting firm has spent years building extraordinary intellectual capital,” said Kashyap Nathan, Co-Founder and CEO of Verra.“The challenge isn't creating knowledge. It's making that knowledge available to the next engagement, the next consultant and ultimately the entire firm. That's institutional memory, and that's what Verra unlocks.”

Verra turns accumulated work into a living memory layer for the firm. The platform runs inside the firm's own cloud and learns from the proposals, models, reports and deliverables it has already produced. It distils how individual practices work into reusable skills, then gives agents that context to produce new client work directly inside Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

That means a consultant can start a new engagement with the firm's best previous thinking already working for them. An agent can find the relevant precedent, build the analysis, create the model and turn it into a presentation, while linking every claim back to the page, cell or source it came from.









Rapid user traction

Once Verra is inside a firm, it quickly spreads across practice groups and into critical work. Within two months of a proof of concept, Berkeley Research Group rolled Verra out to 1,000 people, driven by demand from inside the firm.

Verra now runs across BRG's organization under the firm's own brand. Since August, BRG consultants have used Verra to generate 105,000 files and make 145,000 edits directly inside open Office documents. Among onboarded teams, more than 87% of consultants use it weekly, with estimated savings of thousands of analyst hours a week..

“Verra hands our teams finished, sourced first drafts on engagements that used to start from a blank page,” said Raghav Vadlamani, Global Managing Director, AI Solutions at Berkeley Research Group.“It has changed how quickly we move for clients.”

The Keystone Group, one the company's first customers, has also deployed Verra firmwide.“The platform has allowed us to democratize institutional knowledge and provided a tailwind to a number of knowledge management initiatives,” said Amar Shah, Managing Partner at The Keystone Group.

“I've worked in consulting, and I've seen firsthand how much time goes into rinse-and-repeat work because a firm's knowledge is difficult to reuse,” said Sriram Krishnan of Kearny Jackson.“What stood out to us was how quickly Verra became critical to the firms using it. Consultants adopt it, use it and demand more of it. Verra is becoming the memory and operating layer for how consulting firms work.”

The founding journey

Based in New York, Verra was founded in 2025 by Kashyap Nathan, previously at OpenAI and Palantir, and Christopher Farrington, previously at Deloitte, after watching consultants repeatedly search for work their firms had already completed.

They built the platform around three realities of professional services: client data cannot leave the firm, consultants will not trust an answer they cannot verify, and AI does not get adopted if it forces people out of the tools they already use.

This is why Verra runs inside the customer's cloud, attaches sources to its outputs and works directly inside Office files. The company also pairs its platform with engineers who build practice-specific workflows inside each firm in days.

Looking ahead

Verra believes AI will make raw intelligence easier to access. The harder advantage to replicate will be everything a firm has learned from decades of actual client work.

Its goal is to turn that knowledge into something that compounds. Verra plans to expand from individual practices into firmwide intelligence, then into adjacent sectors including accounting, advisory and investment research. It will also allow customer engineering teams to build on top of the platform rather than recreate the infrastructure themselves.

As Kashyap Nathan puts it:“Humans are really good at creating context. They're really bad at sharing it.” Verra is betting the firms that remember best will win.

Media images can be found here.

About Verra

Founded in December 2025, with its headquarters in New York City, Verra is the institutional memory layer for consulting firms. The platform builds governed, dynamic knowledge bases around each firm's actual work, making decades of expertise available to every consultant and every agent, with permissions that mirror the firm's existing structure. To learn more, please visit

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Verra press office on...