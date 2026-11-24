MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE, November 24, 2026 – 08:00 CST

Biocartis Unveils Initial Development Data for Ultra-Rapid IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay at SABCS 2026

New Ultra-Rapid, Fully Automated 21-gene Assay Shows High Risk-Class Agreement with the Established 21-gene Recurrence Score, with Results in Less than 4 Hours in a Local Laboratory Setting

ITASCA, IL, US – November 24, 2026. Today, Biocartis, an innovative molecular diagnostics company, announced the publication of its abstract (#1952) and poster (P3-11-24) on the new IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay1 by the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS. The data show strong agreement between the IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay and an established 21-gene Recurrence Score (RS) assay in early-stage breast cancer, pointing to a fast, decentralized alternative to centralized reference-laboratory testing that may expand access and expedite treatment planning for patients.







The IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay measures the RNA expression of the same 21 genes as the RS assay, directly from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections, on the fully automated IdyllaTM System. It delivers a Breast21 Score (0–100), together with estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) subscores, in less than 4 hours.

Key results

The study analyzed 476 FFPE samples from women with HR+, HER2-, early-stage breast cancer for whom a 21-gene RS had already been established. Samples were randomized into a training set (n=310) and a verification set (n=166). The results show:



Recurrence risk category agreement (high risk vs low risk) with the reference method was 96.1% in the training set and 93.4% in the verification set.

Scores were highly correlated at the continuous level (Lin's concordance correlation coefficient [CCC]): 0.952 in the training set and 0.954 in the verification set. Agreement for the ER, PR, and HER2 subscores was 100%, 97.7%, and 98.3%, respectively, in the training set, and 100%, 98.1%, and 97.4%, respectively, in the verification set.



With a turnaround time of less than 4 hours on a fully automated, walk-away system, the IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay could bring recurrence-risk testing into local laboratories and shorten the wait for treatment decisions in early-stage breast cancer.

“These early results with the IdyllaTM Breast21 Assay show strong concordance with the established 21-gene Recurrence Score assay in assigning recurrence-risk categories, on a fully automated system with results in under four hours,” said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Biocartis.“By bringing this testing into local laboratories, we aim to give clinicians and patients recurrence-risk information sooner and support timely treatment planning in early-stage breast cancer worldwide.”

The poster (P3-11-24), An ultra-rapid, fully automated 21-gene RT-PCR assay for decentralized recurrence risk testing: concordance with an established genomic risk score in early-stage breast cancer (Declercq et al., 20262), will be presented at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM in the Exhibit Hall. Read the abstract (#1952) here.

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More information:

Biocartis NV. Generaal De Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

Biocartis US Inc. 2 Pierce Place, Suite 1510, Itasca, IL 60143, US

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About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary IdyllaTM System, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

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Disclaimers

IdyllaTM System is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Biocartis and IdyllaTM and their respective logos are trademarks and registered trademarks of Biocartis NV in the US and other jurisdictions. © November 2026, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.

1 Currently under development.

2 Declercq, M.1, Roberfroid, S.1, De Craene, B.1, Yaziji, H.2, Alloush, F.3, Poppiti, R.3, Leong, M.C.4, Barrena, B.4, Vankerckhoven, E.1, Ivens, T.1, Pollet, N.1, Gilliaert, K.1, Kalkantzis, G.1, Bollen, L.1, Peeters, D.5, Taniere, P.6, Goetz, M.P.7, Wuyts, J.1, Metsu, S.1, Vail, E.4, Korn, W.M.1*

1Biocartis NV, Mechelen, Belgium; 2Vitro Molecular Laboratories, Miami, FL, USA; 3Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami, FL, USA; 4Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 5AZ Sint-Maarten, Mechelen, Belgium; 6Queen Elizabeth Hospital, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, UK; 7Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA.

* W. Michael Korn, M.D. is the presenting author.