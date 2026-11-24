MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reduces potential stockholder dilution and leaves approximately 534,000 warrants outstanding

SURPRISE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), an innovator in rodent control, today announced that warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,261,252 shares of common stock expired unexercised on November 22, 2026. These included 2,188,308 Series I common stock purchase warrants with an exercise price of $5.25 per share and 72,944 related placement agent warrants with an exercise price of $5.4219 per share.

The expiration eliminates the potential issuance of more than 2.2 million shares of common stock under these warrants. No shares were issued and no exercise proceeds were received in connection with the expiration. Following these expirations, warrants to purchase 534,369 shares of common stock remain outstanding.

“The expiration removes the potential issuance of more than 2.2 million additional shares of common stock and substantially reduces our outstanding warrant balance,” said Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer of SenesTech.“As we work to expand adoption of our rodent birth control products, we remain focused on growing recurring revenue and managing our capital with discipline. Reducing this warrant overhang simplifies our capital structure and eliminates a source of potential dilution for our stockholders.”

The Series I and related placement agent warrants were originally issued in connection with the Company's August 2025 warrant inducement transaction.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control and sustainable rodent population management, with a mission to support a healthier environment through the responsible management of animal pest populations. The Company's Evolve® and ContraPest® fertility control solutions, along with its assessment and monitoring services, target reproduction to help reduce rodent populations. SenesTech serves consumer and professional markets with proven approaches that can be used independently or as part of an integrated pest management (IPM) program.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the expected effects of the warrant expiration on potential stockholder dilution and the Company's capital structure, the Company's efforts to expand adoption of its rodent birth control products, its focus on growing recurring revenue and managing its capital with discipline. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, SenesTech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700,...

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533,...