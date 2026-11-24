MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at Nasdaq's London Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 9th, 2026 at 2:00PM GMT (9:00AM EST).

The event will be available via webcast:

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix's vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room.

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