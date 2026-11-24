MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that, for the first time, it achieved Great Place To WorkCertification in all eight countries in which the company operates. Approximately 7,000 colleagues in Costa Rica, France, India, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States had the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Great Place To WorkTrust IndexTM Survey.

“Earning Great Place To Work® Certification in all eight countries across our global footprint for the first time is an accomplishment we can all be proud of,” said Ashish Masih, president and chief executive officer of Encore Capital Group.“This milestone reflects our continued focus on building a culture where people feel connected to our purpose, valued for their contributions, supported in their growth and empowered to do their best work.”

Great Place To Work® Certification is determined by confidential colleague feedback gathered through an independent survey. This year marks Encore's fifth year conducting the survey globally.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it is based on feedback gathered from our colleagues,” said Mike Merle, senior vice president and chief human resources officer.“Their perspectives help us understand our progress, identify opportunities to improve and take meaningful action to strengthen our culture and employee experience across Encore.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Contact:

Cole von Sprecken

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

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