MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman encourages NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors who purchased or acquired NVIDIA securities during the expandedto

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Expanded Class Period: Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027

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Contact Email:... Direct Firm Phone: 844-916-0895



New $NVDA Development: Reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang Accompanied by Compliance Overhaul and Ongoing Government Probes

On Nov. 23, 2026, NVIDIA's Board of Directors announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director-just 12 days after his November 11 resignation amid an internal Board review and national security revelations.

Crucially, NVIDIA's reinstatement announcement also disclosed that the Company is launching a search to fill a newly created Chief Compliance Officer role reporting to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and confirmed that NVIDIA “will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.” The leadership reversal follows NVIDIA's November 17 creation of a new National Security and Export Control Committee and a Wall Street Journal report revealing that the SEC is conducting a civil probe into whether NVIDIA violated federal investor disclosure laws-compounding overlapping Department of Justice and Commerce Department inquiries into suspected AI chip diversion to China.

“We're looking into whether the Board's move to create a Chief Compliance Officer role and a National Security Oversight Committee underscores the compliance and governance vulnerabilities that investors allege were concealed in the ongoing Nvidia securities litigation,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending lawsuit.

Overview of the Pending NVIDIA Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Prior to these developments, a federal securities class action against NVIDIA Corporation (Kistenmacher v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., Case No. 26-cv-13448) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The NVDA lawsuit asserts claims on behalf of investors under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.

The NVIDIA class action alleges that throughout the expanded Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), NVIDIA and Jensen Huang misled the investing public by:



Issuing materially false and misleading assurances regarding NVIDIA's business dealings and export control compliance, including an Oct. 9, 2025 statement claiming“no evidence of diversion” of its chips through Megaspeed;

Characterizing transactions and ties with Megaspeed as ordinary and routine while concealing potential diversion and regulatory risks; and Failing to disclose severe corporate governance and national security risks tied to leadership conduct, which materialized when NVIDIA's Board initiated an independent investigation and accepted Jensen Huang's resignation.



What NVIDIA Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), you may ask the court to appoint you Lead Plaintiff by Jan. 8, 2027. You do not need to serve as Lead Plaintiff to remain a member of the class.



Submit your information Direct Contact: Contact Reed Kathrein, Partner, leading the securities practice group, by calling 844-916-0895 or emailing .... Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NVIDIA should consider assisting the investigation. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email.... About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. More about the firm can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. Attorney Advertising. This press release is not investment advice. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case. Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ... A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

