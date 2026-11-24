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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 57.59 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 80.68 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 7.0%

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific accounted for 85.7% Leading Component: Rechargeable battery cathodes

Market Overview

The growth of the nickel market is supported by increasing demand for stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, and nickel-containing lithium-ion batteries used in EVs and energy storage applications. Expanding industrial manufacturing, infrastructure development, and EV production are supporting demand across construction, automotive, chemical processing, and power generation. Investments in nickel mining, smelting, refining, and downstream processing, particularly in Indonesia, are strengthening production capacity and supporting the supply of nickel products for stainless steel and battery manufacturing.

Segment Analysis

By Form: The Class 1 refined nickel (>99.8%) segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, supported by demand from battery-material manufacturing, specialty alloys, electroplating, and other industrial applications. High-purity nickel is used in the production of nickel sulfate for lithium-ion batteries, as well as in high-performance alloys and applications requiring specific purity and material properties. Growth will depend on battery chemistry trends, industrial demand, and the supply of refined nickel

By Application: The rechargeable battery cathodes (NMC/NCA) segment is likely to record the second-highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Increasing demand for nickel-containing lithium-ion batteries, driven by EV adoption and expanding battery manufacturing capacity, is supporting consumption of nickel in nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA) cathodes. These chemistries use nickel to help achieve high energy density and support longer driving ranges. Investments in battery gigafactories, battery-grade nickel sulfate production, and domestic battery-material supply chains are expected to further support demand

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Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global nickel market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in mining, mineral processing, stainless steel manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure.

Key Industry Trends



Battery Manufacturing: Growing investments in battery manufacturing capacity, battery gigafactories, and battery-grade nickel sulfate production are supporting demand for nickel.

Extraction and Processing: Technological advances in nickel extraction and processing efficiency are improving resource recovery and supply potential.

Battery Recycling: Efforts to recover nickel from end-of-life batteries are creating opportunities to strengthen supply. Supply Chain Diversification: Government initiatives to secure critical mineral supply chains, diversify sourcing, and develop domestic battery-material production are creating growth opportunities

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Rising Stainless Steel Production. Growing EV Battery Demand

Opportunities



Low-Carbon Nickel Supply Battery Recycling

Challenges



Indonesian Policy Volatility Sulphur & Sulphuric Acid Supply

Competitive Landscape

Increasing demand for nickel across stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, electric vehicles, and energy storage applications is supporting market growth. Investments in mining, refining, battery-material production, and recycling, together with efforts to strengthen and diversify critical mineral supply chains, are shaping opportunities for nickel producers, processors, and recyclers through 2031.

Key Players



Tsingshan Holding Group

Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

Vale Base Metals

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd

Nickel Industries Limited

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd.

Glencore Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd

Strategic Takeaway

Increasing demand for nickel across stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, electric vehicles, and energy storage applications is supporting market growth. Investments in mining, refining, battery-material production, and recycling, together with efforts to strengthen and diversify critical mineral supply chains, are shaping opportunities for nickel producers, processors, and recyclers through 2031.

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