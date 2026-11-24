MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and TINTON FALLS, NJ, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that longtime corporate partner Jersey Mike's Subs has committed $300,000 in matching funds to encourage Americans to participate in the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Beginning today and continuing through #GivingTuesday, December 1, every $17 sponsorship made at will be matched dollar for dollar by Jersey Mike's, up to $300,000. Matching funds will be directed to areas of greatest need, helping ensure more veterans are remembered and honored this December.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are at Jersey Mike's,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Jersey Mike's Subs.“Our continued partnership with Wreaths Across America reflects that commitment and our deep appreciation for the men and women who have served our country. Through this $300,000 matching gift, we hope to inspire others to join us in honoring our nation's veterans and ensuring their service and sacrifice are never forgotten.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has contributed more than $5 million to support WAA's year-round mission. The company's continued generosity has helped bring communities together in remembrance and gratitude, supporting the placement of veterans' wreaths and encouraging Americans of all ages to participate in honoring those who served.

In 2025, volunteers placed more than 3.2 million sponsored veterans' wreaths at 5,594 participating locations nationwide. This December, more than 6,100 participating locations will take part in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 19, creating even more opportunities for individuals, families, and organizations to get involved.

“What makes our relationship with Jersey Mike's so special is that we share a belief in the power of people coming together to make a difference,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.“Peter Cancro understood that from the beginning, and we are so grateful to see Charlie and the Jersey Mike's team continue that commitment. This generous matching gift is about so much more than dollars. It is an invitation for Americans everywhere to join, say thank you to our veterans, and help ensure that their names and sacrifices are never forgotten.”

To participate in the Jersey Mike's #GivingTuesday matching campaign, visit and make a sponsorship by Tuesday, December 1.

Those interested in volunteering on National Wreaths Across America Day can find a participating location near them at .

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About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit.

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's is a leading fast-casual restaurant franchisor with more than 3,400 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the Company has grown from a single neighborhood sub shop into one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in America. Jersey Mike's differentiates itself through its "A Sub Above" positioning, emphasizing fresh-sliced meats and cheeses, authentic recipes, and a distinctive customer experience that has earned recognition as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025, #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® and #1 in the quick-service restaurant category in the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Restaurant and Food Delivery Study.

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Jersey Mike's Subs and Wreaths Across America Continue Longtime Corporate Partnership

CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457...