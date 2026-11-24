MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access (DBA of Franklin Wireless) (NASDAQ: FKWL) today announced the SG1000 and SG2000, expanding its enterprise and industrial 5G networking portfolio with two purpose-built Wireless WAN (WWAN) routers designed to address high-growth enterprise and field infrastructure markets.

The dual-product launch broadens Franklin Access's addressable market across both distributed commercial enterprises and rugged industrial deployments, giving channel partners and enterprise customers differentiated hardware tailored to distinct operational and deployment requirements.

The SG1000 targets the large, fast-moving commercial connectivity market, including multi-site retail chains, hospitality venues, branch offices, pop-up operations, and kiosks. Combining a compact footprint, two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the platform supports both primary 5G WAN deployments and automated cellular failover-enabling rapid enterprise rollouts across distributed locations.

The SG2000 extends Franklin Access's reach into specialized, higher-value industrial and mission-critical segments, including manufacturing facilities, utilities, remote infrastructure, and industrial workstations. Built with a ruggedized aluminum enclosure, four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, PoE input, and external antenna connections, the SG2000 is engineered for long-lifecycle deployments in demanding environments.

Both platforms feature automatic wired-to-cellular failover and IP passthrough, reducing deployment friction by allowing organizations to integrate 5G WAN connectivity alongside existing firewalls, infrastructure, and operational workflows without costly network overhauls.

“Expanding our enterprise and industrial 5G portfolio is a core pillar of our growth strategy,” said OC Kim, President of Franklin Access.“With the SG1000 and SG2000, we are delivering two differentiated, purpose-built platforms that strengthen our value proposition with channel partners and position Franklin Access to capture expanding demand across commercial and industrial markets.”

Visit franklinaccess.com for ongoing corporate and product updates.

About Franklin Access Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) develops wireless connectivity solutions spanning 4G LTE, 5G, routers, and device management technologies. Learn more at franklinaccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Refer to the company's filings for additional information.

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