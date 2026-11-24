MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two collaborative projects will create Canada's first multi-utility flexibility market and improve how utilities plan, invest in, and operate electricity systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITAL and partners today announced two projects valued at a combined $39.6 million to advance Canadian-made technologies that will help modernize how utilities plan and operate Ontario's energy system as demand grows and new technologies change where and when energy is used.

The initiatives are supported through DIGITAL with funding from the Government of Canada and investment from industry partners.

Population growth, electrification and technologies including electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar panels, and battery storage are creating new demands on electricity infrastructure. At the same time, evolving grid requirements are accelerating efforts to modernize infrastructure, enabling utilities to improve reliability, unlock greater efficiency from existing assets, and make data-driven investment choices. A modern, reliable electricity system is also foundational to economic growth, providing the grid capacity needed to support new housing, industry, manufacturing, transportation, and other major infrastructure investments in Ontario.

With $29.2 million in funding, the“Local Flexibility Market (LFM)” initiative brings together Alectra Utilities Corporation, Electric Power Engineers, Hydro One Networks Inc., Hydro Ottawa Limited, and Toronto Hydro, to establish Canada's first multi-utility, digitally enabled flexibility market. This electricity distribution system initiative will help establish a secure digital marketplace and market framework that will soon enable the participating utilities to access and integrate services from local distributed energy resources (DERs), including demand response programs, local generation and energy storage, to help manage electricity demand and support grid reliability in the province.

The four participating utilities will work together to establish common rules, design how the market will operate, and develop the digital platform and supporting tools needed to run it. These tools will help utilities identify where and when grid flexibility is needed, evaluate potential solutions, and support local distribution system planning. Together, these elements aim to optimize existing infrastructure, support a more flexible and resilient electricity system, and maintain reliable service for the more than three million people across Ontario served by the four utilities.

The $10.4 million ElectrifiedGridTM Deployment is led by Deloitte Canada with technology support from Awesense and participation from Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. The team will enhance development of and deploy Deloitte's ElectrifiedGridTM digital twin platform for long-term grid planning that integrates energy-economic modelling, advanced data science and interoperable utility data, allowing planners to model the electricity distribution system alongside natural gas system impacts.

Deloitte's platform will enable utilities and policymakers to test future demand and technology-adoption scenarios, understand the impacts of future loads on capacity constraints, and compare traditional infrastructure upgrades with DERs and demand-side strategies. The organizations will continue to strengthen real-world use cases, including scenario-based infrastructure planning, multi-fuel integrated system coordination, non-traditional grid upgrades, and grid-capacity mapping.

The Deloitte-led project aims to reduce long-term planning and regulatory evidence preparation timelines and effort by up to 50 per cent, improve demand forecasting, and optimize the timing and scale of grid infrastructure decisions while proactively avoiding redundant and premature investments. It will also strengthen the commercialization of Canadian-developed technology for utilities, regulators, and system operators in Canada and abroad.

Together, these projects are designed to address two sides of grid modernization: making better use of local resources in grid operations and improving the evidence behind long-term infrastructure decisions. Supported by DIGITAL's collaborative investment model, they bring together utilities, technology companies, and industry expertise to develop and deploy solutions at a scale no single organization could achieve independently. Both are designed to support a more reliable and flexible energy system while creating scalable models that can be adopted in other jurisdictions.

Quick facts

Local Flexibility Market (LFM)

As Ontario's electricity system adapts to rising demand, increasing electrification, and changing customer energy needs, flexibility will become an important tool in the utility toolkit. The Local Flexibility Market is expected to help participating utilities leverage their existing infrastructure and integrate local energy resources into the electricity system. By doing so, it will support a more flexible grid, give customers more choice in how they use and contribute energy, and maintain reliable service.

Total project value: $29.2 million

Project Partner investment: $19 million

DIGITAL investment: $10.2 million

Project Partners: Alectra Utilities Corporation, Electric Power Engineers LLC, Hydro One Networks Inc., Hydro Ottawa Limited, Toronto-Hydro Electric System Limited

ElectrifiedGridTM Deployment

The continued development and deployment of ElectrifiedGridTM will allow planners to model the distribution electricity system alongside impacts to the natural gas system, test future scenarios, and compare infrastructure options. The project aims to help proactively optimize long-term grid infrastructure investments by proactively avoiding redundant or premature investments, reduce planning, and regulatory preparation timelines and effort by up to 50 per cent, and scale Canadian-developed technology in Canada and abroad.

Total project value: $10.4 million

Project participant investment: $8.6 million

DIGITAL investment: $1.8 million

Project participants: Deloitte Canada, Awesense, Milton Hydro Distribution Inc.

Quotes

“Canada's economic future relies on modern infrastructure and the innovative Canadian companies developing the technologies behind it. The projects announced today bring together utilities, technology leaders and researchers to modernize Ontario's electricity system, strengthen grid reliability and support the energy needs of growing communities and industries. Through DIGITAL, one of Canada's Global Innovation Clusters, our government is helping Canadian-made solutions scale to transform industries at home and compete on the global stage.” – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

“As an Ontarian, I know how important a reliable electricity system is to communities and businesses across the province. These projects will unite deep expertise in Ontario's energy grid, leading-edge technology innovators, and customers who will play an active role in a more flexible energy future. DIGITAL is proud to collaborate with multiple industry partners to advance modern grid management and scale Canadian-made innovation for communities here at home and nationwide.” – Rhonda Barnet, Interim CEO, DIGITAL.

“As electricity demand increases across Ontario, we are maximizing the use of our current grid while strategically planning for the future. By bringing together a leading advisory and engineering firm and four of Ontario's largest utilities with deep power system and technology expertise, we are combining our knowledge and experience to build a common approach at a scale that no single organization could achieve alone. The Local Flexibility Market (LFM) initiative will empower customers to play a more active role in their local energy system by offering them greater choice and control over how they use and manage their energy resources. By offering flexibility of their energy use or local energy resources, customers will have the opportunity to participate in the energy transition and earn financial incentives in return, creating value for both customers and the local electricity system. This has the potential to unlock the value of local energy resources, strengthen reliability for more than three million customers across Ontario, and create a model that can be adopted across Canada and beyond.” – LFM Project Partners.

“Utilities are being asked to make long-term grid infrastructure decisions today in the face of significant uncertainty about where, when, and how future demand will evolve. We're excited to continue developing and deploying Deloitte's ElectrifiedGridTM digital twin platform, equipping utility planners with the evidence and insights required to make confident decisions, see across the range of future scenarios, optimize investments, and prepare the grid to support reliability, affordability, and future economic growth.” – Gavin McTavish, Strategy, Sustainability, Infrastructure and Real Estate Leader, Deloitte Canada.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada's commercialization partner. It connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian technology solutions.

Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada's Cluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce development and health.

Since inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions in projected revenue for Canadian companies, retained sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy.

That's how we grow Canada. For more information, visit digitalsupercluster.ca.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities Corporation is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at alectrautilities.com.

About Electric Power Engineers (EPE)

With the mission to engineer a successful energy transition, Electric Power Engineers (EPE) is a global advisory and engineering firm advancing grid reliability, resilience, affordability and flexibility. Founded in 1968, EPE provides full-spectrum consulting, grid modeling, and innovative software solutions to support power generation, interconnection, renewable integration, battery energy storage, transmission and distribution planning, and digital transformation. Trusted by utilities, developers, data center operators, public- and private-sector clients, EPE applies deep power systems expertise to support the planning, integration, and operation of modern electric infrastructure. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, EPE has offices in Canada, Panama, Lebanon, and, through its wholly owned subsidiary Estudios Eléctricos, in Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The company operates across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Learn more at epeconsulting.com.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.

Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at hydroone.com, sedarplus.com or sec.gov.

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions and further information about its business.

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], powers more than 377,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable electricity, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, and guiding its customers through the energy transition. This includes delivering modern services, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education in our evolving energy landscape. Learn more at hydroottawa.com.

About Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com.

About ElectrifiedGrid TM

ElectrifiedGridTM is a strategic grid planning platform developed by Deloitte that is helping utilities across Canada and beyond prepare their future grid. The platform enables planners to forecast future network demands across a range of scenarios, anticipate asset impacts, and identify no-regret grid investments that enable future economic growth and reliable, affordable energy for customers. Learn more at .

About Milton Hydro

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the 'electrification of everything' to keep its customers powered for generations to come. Learn more about Milton Hydro at miltonhydro.com/.

Media Contacts

DIGITAL: Julia White, Senior Director, Communications

... | 604.828.2766

Alectra Utilities: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ...

416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA.LN

EPE: Ingrid Nicar, Director, Marketing & Communications | ...

281.851.0322

Hydro One: ... | 416.345.6868

Hydro Ottawa: ... | 613.738.5499 x 2345

Toronto Hydro: Brie Davis, Corporate Spokesperson | ... | 416-903-6845

Milton Hydro: ... | (905)876-4611



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at