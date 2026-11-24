MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union pledged $250 for every Weber State football sack to help fight food insecurity among Ogden students

Mountain America Credit Union donated $6,750 to the Ogden School Foundation through its 2026 partnership with Weber State University Athletics.

The donation will provide food to Ogden students and families experiencing food insecurity.

The initiative marked the fourth consecutive year Mountain America has partnered with Weber State football to support the Ogden School Foundation.



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SANDY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union donated $6,750 to the Ogden School Foundation through its ongoing partnership with Weber State University Athletics. The contribution is part of Mountain America's annual football charitable giving program, which pledges $250 to the foundation for every sack recorded by the Wildcats throughout the season.

The donation will support the Ogden School Foundation's efforts to address food insecurity among local students and families by providing backpacks filled with food and essential pantry staples.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting the Ogden School Foundation and its work to ensure students have the nutrition they need to thrive,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“When students have enough to eat, they can spend more time focusing on learning and being kids. That's something worth cheering for.”

How does the football partnership work?

Mountain America partnered with Weber State Athletics through a charitable giving program tied to the football team's defensive performance. For every sack recorded during the 2026 season, Mountain America contributed $250 to the Ogden School Foundation.

For the 2026 football season, Mountain America's contribution totaled $6,750.

How will the donation help Ogden students?

The Ogden School Foundation works to meet the needs of students and families throughout the Ogden School District, including those experiencing food insecurity.

Mountain America's donation will provide backpacks stocked with food and essential pantry staples, giving students additional access to food outside the school day. Meeting these basic needs can help students focus on learning and succeeding in the classroom.

How long has the partnership continued?

Mountain America launched its football charitable giving partnership with Weber State Athletics in 2023. The 2026 season marks the fourth consecutive year the credit union has supported the Ogden School Foundation through the program.

To learn more about the foundation, visit ogdenschoolfoundation.org.

To learn more about Mountain America's community involvement, visit macu.com/community.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

CONTACT: Contact:... macu.com/newsroom