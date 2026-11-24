MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the termination of the Stratasys transaction, CEO Moshe Rozenbaum outlines continued investments in Markforged hardware reliability, application engineering, and global reseller support heading into 2027

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) today released the following open letter from Chief Executive Officer Moshe Rozenbaum addressed to the Markforged global partner network:

Dear Partners,

Following the recent announcement that the proposed transaction with Stratasys will not proceed, I want to address what this means for us directly.

While shifts in corporate strategy and the noise surrounding M&A activity can create uncertainty, our path forward remains clear, secure, and entirely focused on our shared success.

As we look ahead to 2027, we see meaningful opportunities to build on the strength of the Markforged brand, its differentiated technology, and its deep relationships with partners worldwide. Nano Dimension stands fully behind the Markforged team, and intends to provide the focus, resources, and long-term support needed to drive growth and strengthen the business in the future.

Markforged has established itself as a leader in industrial additive manufacturing, serving customers across aerospace and defense, automotive, and other industries where precision, reliability, and repeatable performance are absolutely essential. We recognize that manufacturers depend on this technology for critical production applications, and maintaining their trust requires consistent execution, product reliability, and proactive support from both of us.

Nano Dimension's strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation, enabling Markforged to continue investing directly in what matters most to your business and your customers:



Hardware and Software Reliability: We are continuously strengthening the uptime, consistency, and reliability of our printers, materials, and software platform so that you can sell with certainty and your customers can operate with confidence.

Application Engineering and Customer Success: We are dedicated to providing practical technical expertise and support to help you identify high-value use cases and unlock new manufacturing applications in the field. Global Reseller Collaboration: We are deepening our collaboration with our global reseller network. Our goal is to ensure your operations always have responsive, localized expertise at the ready, from initial deployment to ongoing floor support.



Markforged continues to operate seamlessly as part of Nano Dimension, with a clear, undivided focus on serving its customers, supporting its partners, and delivering high-quality additive manufacturing solutions.

We recognize that our success depends entirely on the confidence of our partners. We deeply value the trust you have placed in Markforged, and we remain committed to earning that trust every single day.

Thank you for your continued partnership and dedication. We look forward to continuing our work together and supporting your manufacturing needs without distraction.

Sincerely,

Moshe Rozenbaum

Chief Executive Officer

Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are forward-looking statements. These include statements about Nano Dimension's strategy, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, future operations, prospects and financial position. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“would,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, using information currently available to management. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Nano Dimension's control and could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: general economic, market, geopolitical and industry conditions; demand for Nano Dimension's products and services; competition and technological change; Nano Dimension's ability to execute its business strategy and operate its businesses effectively; Nano Dimension's relationships with customers, partners, suppliers and employees; the effects of any strategic transactions or changes in strategy; Nano Dimension's ability to allocate its capital effectively; legal, regulatory and litigation matters; and the other risks and uncertainties described under the headings“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. They speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. References and links to websites are provided for convenience only, and the information on those websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

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Media: Samuel Manning

Principal Manager, External Communications

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