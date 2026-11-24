MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Capabilities Combine Automated Physical Deterrence with Enhanced Reporting to Demonstrate Customer Value, Support Expansion Opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CSAI), an award-winning leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced several enhancements to its platform, including AI-triggered on-site lights and strobes that add an immediate physical deterrence layer to its remote guarding services, as well as an improved customer portal that provides visibility into security interventions and estimated financial savings, and a redesigned user interface.

The new features and capabilities are designed to extend the Company's platform beyond threat detection and response, providing customers with more proactive security capabilities and greater visibility into the value of their investment. The added visibility is expected to strengthen customer relationships, maintain strong retention and create opportunities to expand services across existing customer portfolios. Additionally, the Company is also leveraging AI-assisted software development to accelerate product innovation and bring new capabilities to market more efficiently.

"The value of a security system should be measured by more than the incidents it records. It should be measured by the incidents it helps prevent and the costs it helps customers avoid," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cloudastructure. "With these enhancements, we're strengthening both sides of that equation. Automated deterrence allows our platform to respond to potential threats immediately, while enhanced reporting gives customers greater visibility into the security outcomes we're delivering and their estimated financial impact."

McCormick continued, "We believe this is an important step in how enterprise customers evaluate and manage their security investments. When property owners can see the results of their security programs and better understand the economics behind them, they can make more informed decisions about expanding coverage across their portfolios. For Cloudastructure, we believe that creates meaningful opportunities to deepen existing relationships, drive broader platform adoption and grow our recurring revenue base."

Cloudastructure's enhanced platform enables AI alerts to automatically activate compatible on-site lights and strobes when potential security threats are detected. This adds immediate, physical deterrence capability to the Company's existing remote guarding service, while trained remote guards verify alerts, engage potential intruders through live audio and escalate incidents when necessary. Lights can also be activated on a predefined schedule or manually by authorized users.

“AI gives us the ability to identify potential threats and initiate a deterrent response immediately, while our remote guards bring the human judgment needed to assess situations and determine the appropriate response,” said Ed Burnett, Chief Security and Operations Officer of Cloudastructure.“This combination of intelligent automation and trained security professionals allows us to deliver a more proactive security solution for our customers.”

The enhanced customer portal provides property owners, operators and security leaders with a consolidated view of security coverage, documented interventions and estimated financial savings associated with deterred incidents. The redesigned interface streamlines common tasks and improves usability while maintaining familiar navigation and workflows for existing customers. The update also introduces eight visual themes (four dark and four light), with additional accessibility enhancements planned for future releases.

Key capabilities include:



Security Coverage: Visibility into cameras monitored and total monitoring time.

Incident Documentation: Centralized access to incident reports and response histories.

Documented Deterrence: Video highlights of security interventions and responses. Estimated Financial Impact: Estimates of potential losses avoided through successful deterrence.



About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that requires no proprietary cameras and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening rather than review it afterwards, an approach that has produced a 98% threat deterrence rate and approximately 99% customer retention. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon

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Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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