MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now live, the integration brings premium data from S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ Pro into AI-powered financial workflows, helping firms turn trusted market intelligence into client-ready deliverables

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight, the platform bringing firm-native AI to global financial services firms, today announced that its integration with S&P Capital IQ Pro, the flagship platform from S&P Global Market Intelligence, is now live. Finance professionals can now use Farsight to turn Capital IQ Pro data into pitch decks, financial models, investment memos and other deliverables.

With the integration, existing and new users of Capital IQ Pro can access Farsight's AI capabilities directly in the platform as an add-on. Farsight brings specialized financial intelligence directly into AI-powered workflows, including detailed banking data that professionals can use to build company profiles, peer comparisons and valuation materials. Combined with each firm's prior work, templates and internal standards, the integration enables teams to create deliverables grounded in S&P Global data and their own institutional expertise.

“With our integration now live in Capital IQ Pro, teams can bring the platform's data, including S&P Global Market Intelligence's proprietary SNL data, into their AI workflows, in the formats their firm already uses,” said Samir Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Farsight.“SNL data has long been the industry standard for anyone analyzing banks. Bringing this premium data into AI workflows lets users enrich their outputs while keeping every figure traceable to its source. This enables our clients to focus on providing the best service to theirs.”

The integration builds on the strategic partnership and minority investment announced by S&P Global Market Intelligence in July 2026 and is available to Capital IQ Pro users as an add-on.

"Our clients rely on S&P Global Market Intelligence for the trusted data and insights that inform their most important decisions," said Whit McGraw, Head of Platforms at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As we continue to accelerate the agentic AI capabilities in Capital IQ Pro within S&P Global Market Intelligence, we are creating new ways for clients to turn trusted intelligence into action. Integrating Farsight into Capital IQ Pro expands those capabilities into the materials they create every day, helping them produce high-quality, decision-ready content with greater speed and confidence."

The launch advances Farsight's broader mission to bring firm-native AI to financial institutions by embedding firm-specific intelligence directly into the platforms and workflows they already rely on. As Farsight expands its presence across financial services, the integration represents another step toward making institutional knowledge and judgment central to how firms use AI.

To learn more about the integration, visit

About Farsight

Farsight is firm-native AI for financial services built around each firm's data, precedent, templates, and standards. The platform can run partially or completely within a firm's own technology environment, helping teams apply AI to sensitive workflows while keeping firm-specific data, context and judgment within the institution. Teams use Farsight across its web interface, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and email to produce client-ready pitch decks, CIMs, memos, and financial models faster. Headquartered in New York City, Farsight works with leading firms across investment banking, private equity, and corporate development.

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