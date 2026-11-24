MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top names in electronics, footwear, wellness and more from Connexity now available to Howl's enthusiast creator communities, helping brands drive measurable sales and helping creators earn in new ways

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola today announced that more than 60 leading brands can now tap into more than 21,000 new content creators via Connexity's platform.

Connexity's large roster of brand partners in personal computing, sportswear, wellness and home products now have access to creators within Howl's invite-only social commerce platform. Taboola acquired the Howl creator platform in August 2026.

Creators in the Howl program will have access to more brands across X, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Discord and more, giving them more campaigns to choose from and more ways to earn.

Rooted in consumer electronics, gaming, collectibles and activewear, Howl has driven more than $1.5 billion in gross sales. The addition of new brands from Connexity strengthens those categories, while also expanding Howl into similar categories of interest among consumers.

Brands that participate in this offering can access Howl's creator network, which focus on:



Enthusiast audiences that are passionate about gaming, tech, fitness, fashion and more, where trusted recommendations drive purchases.

Performance-focused outcomes that ensure brands only pay for sales performance, not social impressions. Measurement with clear tracking and reporting, showing which creators and content drive sales, so brands can invest in what works.



“Howl gets creators. It's helped me turn honest tech recommendations into a real business, and now, with access to over 60 more brands, there's even more opportunity for creators across every niche," said leading tech content creator Jeff Springer (@jspring86).

“Ecommerce continues to be one of the fastest growing verticals for Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.“We're continuing to connect leading brands with influential creators–those with passionate audiences that trust the recommendations they receive.”

"Our focus has been giving creators more ways to grow their incomes and brands more access to unique creator influence," said Robert Michaelian, President of Connexity, a Taboola company." Adding more than 60 brands is the first big step to grow the Howl platform. We believe creators deserve to be paid for performance, and I can't wait to see what our community does with these new opportunities."

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching over 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News and Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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CONTACT: Contact Dave Struzzi...