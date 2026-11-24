MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L&L CPAs will support the fiscal 2025 and 2026 audits as DGBH works toward becoming an SEC-reporting company.



L&L completed the 2024 and 2025 audit-preparation files. Its new bookkeeping agreement runs through September 2027. DGBH reported a zero balance on all legacy convertible notes and related interest at September 30.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VMHG), the Nevada public issuer formerly known as Victory Marine Holdings Corp., has engaged M&K CPAS, PLLC to audit its consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2025 and 2026. M&K is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Daniel Lafley, CPA, will lead the audits under PCAOB standards.









M&K will conduct the independent audits. L&L will provide accounting records and schedules.

From audit preparation to independent audit

Earlier this year, L&L CPAs, PA prepared DGBH's financial statements and completed the historical audit-preparation files for 2024 and 2025. On November 20, DGBH and L&L signed a new agreement covering monthly bookkeeping from October 2026 through September 2027, including inventory reconciliations and quarterly closes. L&L will help DGBH respond to M&K's requests for records and supporting schedules.

M&K's engagement contemplates an audit report for a proposed annual report on Form 10-K. The audits support DGBH's stated goals of becoming an SEC-reporting company and qualifying for the OTCQB Venture Market.

In his July 22 shareholder update, CEO Robert J. Groux described the work as “building the financial-reporting foundation required for the next phase of our development.”

Legacy convertible notes retired

DGBH assumed $250,000 in legacy convertible note principal and $218,245 in accrued interest in the March 17 transaction. As reported in Note 6 of its third-quarter financial statements, the balances converted into common shares. With all three obligations retired, those notes can no longer dilute shareholders through additional conversions.









Source: DGBH's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Note 6.

Watch CEO Robert J. Groux's November 23 interview on Buffalo Fireside Chats.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings

Through its Delaware operating subsidiary, DGBH develops GUTSITM mineral beverages and supplements. Groux Distribution Group, LLC operates the group's distribution facilities in Paramount, California, and Tempe, Arizona. Learn more at dgbh.us.

Investor and media contact

Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer | Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

... | Follow @DGBH_IR on X

Forward-looking statements

Statements about audit work, a proposed SEC filing and potential OTCQB qualification reflect management's current expectations. Actual timing and outcomes depend on the year-end close, the auditors' findings and applicable SEC and OTC Markets requirements.

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